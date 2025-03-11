The Best Bourbon Chocolates Are Filled With Four Roses, Buffalo Trace And More
Peanut butter and jelly has nothing on bourbon and chocolate, a pairing demanding to be savored and boasting endless possibilities. There are many different types of bourbon to discover and infinite chocolate options. Put them together, and you'll find intriguing and delicious similarities and differences between their notes, like woodiness, nuttiness, vanilla, toffee, various fruits and spices, and more. With the right chocolate, you can infuse bourbon for a dessert-y riff on the spirit. Or you can enjoy some of the best bourbon and chocolate pairings. But the sweetest way to experience both bourbon and chocolate is candy that includes the liquor in some way. We ranked 10 bourbon chocolates to find which producers are merging these two favorites in the best and most creative ways. Our winner ticked both boxes: Art Eatables allows you to taste a whole range of bourbons in the form of excellent, artisanal chocolate.
Art Eatables creates candy with Buffalo Trace, Maker's Mark, Booker's Bourbon, Old Forester, Angel's Envy, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Bulleit, Michter's, Knob Creek, Jim Beam, and more. And they use the good stuff, too, often highlighting small-batch and vintage varieties. Especially considering this, Art Eatables' prices are a candy splurge but are relatively affordable, often ranging from $11 for four truffles to $44 for 16.
What fans are saying about Art Eatables
Art Eatables is located in Louisville, Kentucky, the state historically known as the world's bourbon capital. It makes sense, then, that the brand has positioned itself as a chocolate maker dedicated to bourbon, with a deep expertise on its varieties and nuances. Founder Kelly Ramsey is an Executive Bourbon Steward of the Stave and Thief Society and the world's first bourbon-certified chocolatier. There's clearly a lot at work behind each truffle and the bourbon chosen for it.
There are a few ways to get alcohol into chocolate, the primary methods being either soaking cacao nibs in the spirit or mixing it into a ganache or cream filling. Either way, balance can be tricky — the bourbon profile should be present but not overwhelming. Art Eatables chooses the latter approach and nails this. Compared to even the tastiest bourbon chocolates, these truffles had the most noticeable bourbon flavor, but you still get plenty of rich, bittersweet chocolate. The best part, though, is Art Eatables' variety. Why pick one bourbon when you can have a whole collection?
Both chocolate and bourbon fans will appreciate these truffles and can learn more about both categories through them. On Amazon, where Art Eatables has sometimes been available, shoppers call these "amazing," remarking that the bourbon and chocolate balance is perfect. Over on Yelp, reviewers praise the brand's Louisville shop, compliment the bourbon-and-chocolate balance, and point out the diversity of bourbons. And on Reddit, user Billy-Ruffian sums it up well, saying these are the only candies where you can taste the bourbon well enough to actually recognize the bottle, without any harshness.