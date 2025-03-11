The Best Bourbon Chocolates Are Filled With Four Roses, Buffalo Trace And More

Art Eatables is located in Louisville, Kentucky, the state historically known as the world's bourbon capital. It makes sense, then, that the brand has positioned itself as a chocolate maker dedicated to bourbon, with a deep expertise on its varieties and nuances. Founder Kelly Ramsey is an Executive Bourbon Steward of the Stave and Thief Society and the world's first bourbon-certified chocolatier. There's clearly a lot at work behind each truffle and the bourbon chosen for it.

There are a few ways to get alcohol into chocolate, the primary methods being either soaking cacao nibs in the spirit or mixing it into a ganache or cream filling. Either way, balance can be tricky — the bourbon profile should be present but not overwhelming. Art Eatables chooses the latter approach and nails this. Compared to even the tastiest bourbon chocolates, these truffles had the most noticeable bourbon flavor, but you still get plenty of rich, bittersweet chocolate. The best part, though, is Art Eatables' variety. Why pick one bourbon when you can have a whole collection?

Both chocolate and bourbon fans will appreciate these truffles and can learn more about both categories through them. On Amazon, where Art Eatables has sometimes been available, shoppers call these "amazing," remarking that the bourbon and chocolate balance is perfect. Over on Yelp, reviewers praise the brand's Louisville shop, compliment the bourbon-and-chocolate balance, and point out the diversity of bourbons. And on Reddit, user Billy-Ruffian sums it up well, saying these are the only candies where you can taste the bourbon well enough to actually recognize the bottle, without any harshness.