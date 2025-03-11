4 Ways To Add Irish Beer To Baked Goods On St. Patrick's Day

When it comes to celebratory foods and drinks to indulge in on St. Patrick's Day, the mind probably goes to green beer on tap at the local bar or a plate of corned beef and cabbage. But those Irish beers like Guinness that you may or may not drink year-round can also be transformed from a boozy drink to an ingredient in your favorite baked goods. The idea of beer in breads and desserts like cakes might sound strange at first, but there are a multitude of reasons to add it to your next batch if you're feeling lucky.

There's a chance that you've heard of Guinness cake, but the variety of Irish stouts in addition to Guinness as well as the wealth of popular Irish beer brands can lend themselves to many other baked goods, too. When you add beer to batters for desserts, specifically darker Irish beers like Guinness, the malty flavor will cut through the sweetness of ingredients like sugar and chocolate for an even richer result.

Other types of beers will also pass on their unique flavors to balance the sweetness and flavor notes of baked goods. And, as a bonus, the carbonation in beer functions like a leavening agent to improve the texture of your baked goods by helping them rise. And if you're concerned about the beer's strength, there's no reason to worry about the alcohol, because it should bake off in the oven.