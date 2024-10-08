Store-bought cake mix is convenient, saving you the time and effort it takes to gather multiple ingredients and measure them out. While you might be content to follow the simple directions of adding eggs, water, and oil to transform cake mix into batter, there are some simple tweaks to upgrade the outcome. When it comes to boxed chocolate cake mix, beer is your surprising secret weapon for a flavor and texture upgrade.

Of course, there are many types of beer and not just any kind will do. The beer you should be adding to store-bought chocolate cake mix is stout. As its name suggests, stout is a thick, creamy, and robustly flavored ale that can also be broken down into categories based on additional ingredients like milk, oatmeal, coffee, and, yes, even chocolate. These types of stouts contain their namesake tasting notes (milk stout contains lactose rather than actual milk), which are excellent complementary flavors to pair with chocolate. Furthermore, stout has a high hop content, resulting in a bitter finish that beautifully balances the sweetness of cake while enhancing its chocolate flavors.

Stout also presents textural benefits to cake batter. Its carbonation will introduce air bubbles that'll help your cake batter to rise into a fluffy crumb. Stout's yeast and alcohol content are leaveners and gluten formation inhibitors respectively, further augmenting the rise and tenderness of the cake crumb. As a liquid ingredient, stout will also bolster the batter with extra moisture. It really is the perfect addition.