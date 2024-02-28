Room Temperature Beer Is Good For One Thing - Making The Best Bread

We all know that beer is at its best when it's ice cold — a warm beer is just not the refreshing, satisfying drink that we need. However, room temperature beer does have one very specific purpose: making the best beer bread.

When it comes to making beer bread, a common mistake is taking the beer out of the fridge, then adding it right to the batter. If you add cold beer directly into the batter, the melted butter may seize up. Room temperature beer also helps the bread rise, which is important since beer bread recipes often don't include yeast — instead, most rely on a leavening agent, such as baking powder, instead. So, to make sure that your beer bread is the highest quality possible, simply take the beer out of the fridge a couple hours before you plan to start baking so it can come down to room temperature.