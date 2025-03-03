The State With The Worst Track Record For Food Recalls, According To A New Study

Hungry for more lousy news in 2025? Sure you are! It's no secret that the U.S. has a lot of work to do towards minimizing food recalls. Now, a new study has broken down the figures by individual state, and it turns out that the state with the worst track record for recalls by population density is Vermont.

The data comes from a new study by food safety data analytics firm FOSS IQX, based on more than a decades' worth of recalls in America (via OnFocus). FOSS IQX compiled USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service records by state from 2010 to 2024. During this 14-year span, Vermont clocked in as the state with the highest rate, 2.47 recalls per 100,000 residents. Vermont saw 16 total recalls during this time, with three occurring in both 2016 and 2019.

When foodies hear the words "food recall," product contamination is likely the first culprit that jumps to mind. But, according to the study, the other top two issues spurring recalls over this period were unreported allergens and misbranding. In recent years, unreported allergens caused the recall of 80,000 pounds of butter, hundreds of thousands of pounds of pasta, and more; every recall further contributes to the global food waste epidemic, as well. Still, it's worth mentioning that Vermont's reportedly higher concentration of food recalls per 100,000 citizens is also reflective of the state's comparatively smaller population size than other, larger states with more residents (larger divisors for data).