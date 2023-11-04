Over 147,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pasta Recalled Due To Allergen Risk

Folks with an egg allergy may want to check their freezers. Fairmont Foods, Inc., a producer of frozen foods, including pre-made entrees, soups, dips, meat, and vegetable dishes, has recalled over 147,000 pounds of frozen pasta due to mislabeled packaging and the undeclared presence of egg in the dish. The product, called Kidfresh Spaghetti Loops with Meat Sauce, was produced between December 2022 and August 2023 and distributed to Georgia, Indiana, and Texas for sale. The issue arose after a reported change in the noodle formula from the brand's supplier.

Per a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the discovery of egg in the product, and the subsequent failure to declare it on the packaging, occurred during a routine ingredient label review conducted by the manufacturer, which then reported it to the FSIS. Shoppers who may be at risk, or have family members at risk of an egg allergy are advised to look for "best if used by" dates listed between April 2024 and December 2024. If their item is part of the affected batch, they should throw it away or return it to their point of purchase.