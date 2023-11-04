Over 147,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pasta Recalled Due To Allergen Risk
Folks with an egg allergy may want to check their freezers. Fairmont Foods, Inc., a producer of frozen foods, including pre-made entrees, soups, dips, meat, and vegetable dishes, has recalled over 147,000 pounds of frozen pasta due to mislabeled packaging and the undeclared presence of egg in the dish. The product, called Kidfresh Spaghetti Loops with Meat Sauce, was produced between December 2022 and August 2023 and distributed to Georgia, Indiana, and Texas for sale. The issue arose after a reported change in the noodle formula from the brand's supplier.
Per a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the discovery of egg in the product, and the subsequent failure to declare it on the packaging, occurred during a routine ingredient label review conducted by the manufacturer, which then reported it to the FSIS. Shoppers who may be at risk, or have family members at risk of an egg allergy are advised to look for "best if used by" dates listed between April 2024 and December 2024. If their item is part of the affected batch, they should throw it away or return it to their point of purchase.
Undeclared food allergens are the leading cause of recalls
Egg is a known food allergen that adversely affects approximately 2% of children according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. When consumed, it can cause reactions ranging from hives to anaphylaxis. One consumer with an egg allergy reportedly suffered a reaction after consuming the brand's spaghetti loops meal, per the FSIS.
In general, food allergies affected about 16 million adults and 4 million children in the United States in 2021. Allergens also include soy and wheat, which Fairmont Foods, Inc. has also run into issues with in the past. In March 2022, the Minnesota-based manufacturer was forced to recall packages of Schwan's Brand Spinach and Artichoke Dip due to mispackaging and, similarly to the spaghetti loops recall, failure to note the presence of the potential allergens soy and wheat. At the time, no illnesses or allergic reactions from the dip were reported.
As reported by Sedgwick, a risk management firm, U.S. food product recalls reached a four-year high in the first quarter of 2023. Undeclared allergens have been the main cause of those incidents nine quarters in a row. Mislabeled products that did not disclose allergens, including nuts, soy, milk, and wheat made up nearly 48% of all total food recalls earlier this year.