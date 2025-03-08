What's The Difference Between Seasoning And Flavoring?

Seasoning should never change the character of what you're cooking; it should merely amplify it. Seasonings come in dry or wet forms, and most fit into three core categories: salt, acid, and heat. Salt-based seasonings are the most popular, with heat and acid following behind. Acid seasonings include all sorts of vinegars and fruit juices, and they are commonly used in dressings, marinades, and soups. Hot seasonings include things like peppercorn, cayenne, chili flakes, and cumin. Some people consider saccharine things like sugar and honey to be a seasoning, but sugar isn't technically considered a seasoning because it doesn't draw out flavors as much as savory seasonings do.

Conventional wisdom calls for you to salt or season a dish at the beginning of cooking, but there is much debate about this. In fact, some say it's the opposite — that you should season toward the end of the dish, once you're other ingredients are mostly cooked. In general, it depends on what you're cooking and how. For example, it takes seasoning like salt a longer time to penetrate the walls of a vegetable than it does for the exterior of meats. Additionally, it takes seasoning a longer time to penetrate cold foods than it does warm foods.

So what does this all mean? Scientifically speaking, it's better to season foods toward the beginning of cooking to give them time to infuse into your ingredients. However, if you forget to add your seasoning or the recipe calls to add it toward the end, you can still season successfully with smaller amounts to elevate flavors.