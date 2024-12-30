The Exact Difference Between Seasoning And Spice

When you want to stock up on your pantry essentials, you'll probably head over to the cooking aisle in a supermarket, where you'll see spices and seasonings on the shelves. Something you may think is a spice could be a seasoning, or something that seems like a seasoning might actually be a spice. With this Mad Hatter double-speak about which is which, let's cut to the chase about the exact difference between both. All spices can be any part of a plant, except for the leaf. Berries, stems, seeds, buds, bark, and roots are examples of spices. Herbs are derived from the leaf, and so technically, they're not considered a spice or seasoning. By this narrow definition, dried oregano or basil is not a spice, while turmeric is.

Seasonings represent a much broader category and can be a dry mixture of spices, herbs, salt, and sometimes sugar, or it can be a wet sauce like soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and sriracha. Labeling can be helpful in determining that what you're buying is a seasoning — like Italian seasoning or Cajun seasoning — but it's not always consistent, as is the case with Herbes de Provence, which is considered to be a seasoning because it's a blend of several different herbs. And, yes, if you're wondering, a dry BBQ rub is also a seasoning, and spices can also be classified as such due to the broadness of the term.