Give Your Bourbon Mule A Touch Of Warmth With These Easy Additions

While a Moscow mule delivers a refreshing cocktail of ginger beer, lime juice, and vodka served over ice, swapping the vodka for bourbon can round out some of the spicier notes of the ginger beer and deliver a cocktail that is challenging to set back down. Served in noticeable copper mugs, mules are cocktails that command attention. With the right recipe and assembly of ingredients, they can delight revelers at your next raucous gathering. By drawing inspiration from seasonal ingredients and playing up the sweetness of your drink, a classic recipe becomes re-imagined and nuanced without requiring any advanced skill on the part of the party's presiding bartender.

For those who appreciate the warming dimension that ginger provides yet still want to taste the bourbon in their drink, there are plenty of ingredients that can be used in this cocktail so that it remains bright and zippy, even when a weightier bourbon is poured. Keep these easy additions and recipe variations in mind to accentuate the unique tasting notes of the different kinds of bourbon you decide to use in your drink and add a feather in your at-home bartending cap.