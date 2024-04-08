Why Bourbon And Dehydrated Citrus Make The Perfect Cocktail Pairing

Once you begin to adorn the drinks you make at home with these cutesy garnishes, your friends may be stopping by more frequently for one of your creations. To make these, simply slice your choice of oranges, lemons, and limes into thin pieces and bake them at a low oven temperature of about 200 degrees Fahrenheit until they are brittle and dry. This typically will take around two hours for lemon and limes, and four hours for oranges.

You can also spice the fruit before placing it in your oven so you have unique flavors to bring to drinks. Dustings of cinnamon, nutmeg, and even smoked paprika can be the unexpected detail your next smooth Old Fashioned cocktail calls for. With all these delightful aromas, the smell of your kitchen may prompt you to start mixing drinks or even thinking of other ways to use the wheels, like dipping them into dark chocolate and topping them with dustings of chopped walnuts and crunchy flakes of sea salt to enjoy alongside tonight's dram. Whichever way you decide to use them, your tastebuds with thank you.