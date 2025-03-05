Why You Should Order A Chocolate Dessert After A Steak Dinner

A perfectly cooked steak is one of the most dependable indulgences out there. It's a dish you can get the same amount of enjoyment from whether you're at a high-end restaurant or at a rickety picnic table, mere feet from the still-smoking grill. Steak and wine pairings are a common topic for discussion, but today we're looking at steak and dessert pairings, and specifically chocolate desserts. We caught up with Nicole Patel, the award-winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier to get her perspective on why you should always spring for something chocolatey after indulging in a steak dinner.

According to Patel, "A rich, buttery steak is packed with umami, that savory depth of flavor that keeps you coming back for more. But after all that indulgence, your taste buds crave contrast. That's where chocolate comes in. The slight bitterness and deep, roasted notes of chocolate help balance the richness of the steak, while its sweetness satisfies that natural post-dinner craving."

This complementary assessment of steak and chocolate can also work as a pairing, although it may not be a combination you've thought of before. But it makes a lot of sense when you consider mole-based dishes and the sweet and salty bacon and chocolate boom of the early aughts.