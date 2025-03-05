Why You Should Order A Chocolate Dessert After A Steak Dinner
A perfectly cooked steak is one of the most dependable indulgences out there. It's a dish you can get the same amount of enjoyment from whether you're at a high-end restaurant or at a rickety picnic table, mere feet from the still-smoking grill. Steak and wine pairings are a common topic for discussion, but today we're looking at steak and dessert pairings, and specifically chocolate desserts. We caught up with Nicole Patel, the award-winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier to get her perspective on why you should always spring for something chocolatey after indulging in a steak dinner.
According to Patel, "A rich, buttery steak is packed with umami, that savory depth of flavor that keeps you coming back for more. But after all that indulgence, your taste buds crave contrast. That's where chocolate comes in. The slight bitterness and deep, roasted notes of chocolate help balance the richness of the steak, while its sweetness satisfies that natural post-dinner craving."
This complementary assessment of steak and chocolate can also work as a pairing, although it may not be a combination you've thought of before. But it makes a lot of sense when you consider mole-based dishes and the sweet and salty bacon and chocolate boom of the early aughts.
Eat chocolate after or with your next steak meal
For some, the luxury of following a nice, juicy steak with a decadent slice of chocolate cake might be more food than their stomachs can handle. In that case, a lighter chocolate mousse may be in order or a small piece of flourless chocolate torte. Or pick something from our roundup of global chocolate desserts to finish off your steak meal perfectly.
However, if you're steak and chocolate cake curious, but don't think you can fully commit to two substantial courses we recommend skipping dessert and making a savory chocolate sauce to dip your steak in. Go for dark chocolate with a high cocoa percentage. Making chocolate sauce doesn't have to be complicated; simply boil a handful of cloves in 3 ounces of red wine, or some shallots in beef broth (whatever flavorful stock your heart desires), and add dark chocolate chips until the consistency is to your liking. For more Mexican flair, give our shortcut mole sauce recipe a try.
Chocolatier Nicole Patel has an even quicker route for those who want to try the steak and chocolate pairing without the hullabaloo of going out to a restaurant or cooking steak and chocolate dessert at home. She says, "While some opt to eat chocolate after (or even on) their steak, we love it so much we infused the flavor into our smoked brisket chocolate truffle. The saltiness and smokiness of the rich dark chocolate is the perfect bite sized indulgence when you're craving sweetness and a juicy steak."