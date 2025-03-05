The Biggest Food Recalls In Publix History

Every good home cook and professional chef knows that there's something arguably more important than knowing how to get a sauce to come out perfectly every time, what's the most efficient way to prep vegetables, and what's the secret to the perfect cheese sauce. More important than any of that is knowing crucial food safety tips, because it doesn't matter how good that curry came out, if you spread salmonella around your kitchen by washing your chicken, that's all anyone is going to remember.

The sad truth is that no matter how careful you are, there are some foodborne illnesses that can't be avoided. These are the ones that happen because there's a problem with the food that comes right from the farm, the processor, or the manufacturer, but the good news is that with today's lightning-fast communications, you'll probably hear about FDA recalls pretty quickly. There are several different recall classes that the FDA might issue, but the bottom line is that no product and no store is immune — not even one as beloved as the grocery chain Publix.

Publix has been impacted by some massive food recalls, and in some cases, those recalls were for the chain's house brand products. Other times, Publix was simply caught up in nationwide recalls that were linked to large-scale outbreaks of food-related illnesses. They do, however, all have one thing in common, and that's the fact that they serve as reminders of how important it is to keep track of recall announcements.