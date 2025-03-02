The Canned Fruit That Works Wonders In Quesadillas

For packed lunches and late-night snacks, nothing hits like a quesadilla. Today, we're letting foodies in on a fast, simple way to freshen up their go-to quesadilla recipes and keep that versatile beauty from getting boring: Just add a scoop of canned pears. It's an unexpected combo, for sure, but this dimensional snack is all about sweet-savory interplay. We even add pear slices to our grilled cheese sandwiches.

Thanks to its long-lasting shelf stability, the star ingredient can be kept on hand for this canned fruit hack, ready and waiting whenever the next quesadilla craving hits. It's an affordable upgrade, too. At a Walmart in Chicago, a 14.5-ounce can of pears in water costs just $1.54 – enough to make multiple quesadillas. Pear quesadillas can also provide a craveable, welcome opportunity for using up any home-canned fruit from last season's garden harvest. Pears are one of the best fruits for canning, as they soften in the can to roughly the texture of poached pears — making for tender, seamless incorporation in your quesadilla with every bite.

To assemble, simply load your tortilla with drained canned pears and other toppings as usual. Then, toast the folded quesadilla in a dry skillet over medium heat until golden brown. Feel free to load your tortilla to your heart's delight, but for a balanced jumping-off proportion, 1 cup of shredded cheese, 1 cup of canned pears, and roughly ½ cup of any other toppings work well here.