6 Best And 6 Worst Canned Fruits To Buy At The Grocery Store

Since the beginning of time, societies have developed methods to preserve foods beyond the shorter lifespan they have when fresh. Some of these methods include fermenting, pickling, salting, curing, smoking, and drying, but since the turn of the 18th century, food industries started canning, making it possible to buy foods that could last through shortages, wars, and through less fruitful seasons. Canned foods have become commonplace and exist in many different varieties, from cooked foods to fruits and vegetables.

Sadly, canned food doesn't always have the best reputation and tends to be looked down on as a lesser version of the real thing. However, not all canned foods are equal, and there are plenty of options that allow you to have certain items in a more convenient way. Having gone through the steps of washing, peeling, seeding, or precooking, canned products can save you time and help you enjoy certain foods more often, and throughout the year.

Canned foods, especially fruit, are often canned at the time of their highest ripeness and therefore are their tastiest. Another benefit is that canned foods are also oftentimes more affordable, and therefore more accessible to people than fresh produce. Fruit is one of the temperamental foods that sometimes don't fair well with canning. As a home cook, food writer, and fruit lover, I've tried numerous canned fruit products. Here's a list of some of the worst and best canned fruits on the market.