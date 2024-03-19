11 Canned Fruit Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Canned fruit might very well be the unsung hero of the home pantry. Not only is it inexpensive, easy to find, and convenient, but it's surprisingly versatile — so long as you know how to use it creatively in the kitchen. For starters, an easy, common way to upgrade canned fruit is to add other ingredients like spices and citrus juice, which provide extra flavor. Citrus juice is especially helpful, as it adds brightness while complementing the sweetness of the fruit.

However, you're not limited to eating canned fruit as is, and it's possible to use the product as a delicious shortcut in sweet and savory recipes alike. The trick is to be mindful of the liquids that the fruit is packed in, whether it be juices or heavy syrup. Using too much of the liquid can make the finished dish too watery or sweet, so take the time to properly drain (and pat dry, if needed) the fruit before moving forward. But don't be so quick to toss the juice or syrup because they can be used in unique ways as well. Not convinced? Read on for the best-canned fruit hacks, plus ways to make the shelf-stable ingredient more interesting and tasty.