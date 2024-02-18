Interview: Jamie Oliver Shares Why He Relies On These 5 Underrated Pantry Items

It's safe to say that star chef Jamie Oliver knows his way around the kitchen. His casual approach to cooking has been making nutritious food feel accessible to hungry eaters since 1999, the year his show "The Naked Chef" first hit the airwaves. Many television programs, food advocacy initiatives, cookbooks, and restaurants have followed his lead since.

Oliver is a culinary traveler, and he is known for working with different types of cuisines, such as Italian recipes and the foods of his native United Kingdom. Now, his most recent cookbook — "5 Ingredients Mediterranean" — is introducing straightforward ways to cook the dishes of the titular region.

The purpose of "5 Ingredients Mediterranean" is to equip the busy home chef with a wide array of recipes that can be prepped quickly and with only a few easily obtainable ingredients. While reading through a press copy, we realized that some of the components recommended in this cookbook may be new or underutilized for some home cooks. With this in mind, Tasting Table recently caught up with Jamie Oliver about some of the pantry staples he included in the book, as well as how he recommends for readers to get the most from them. As always, Oliver's advice was full of flavorful suggestions.