An Air Fryer Is The Perfect Tool For Bringing Life To Canned Potatoes

Whether mashed or fried, potatoes remain a beloved vegetable that's very close to our hearts. But honestly? Sometimes they take too long to cook. Trying to get roasted potatoes crisped to perfection can be an hour-long process. While they're worth the wait, impatience can take over, making you take them out of the oven before they're ready to go. Thankfully, an air fryer and a can of potatoes can deliver perfectly crisp potatoes in a fraction of the time.

Admittedly, canned potatoes may not be most people's first choice. With the real thing being so accessible in grocery stores, why not take the fresh option? However, when you're craving crunchy potatoes and don't want to spend too long in the kitchen, canned potatoes are your best bet. Once they're tossed in olive oil and you've spruced them up with your favorite spices, they'll taste just like the real thing.

Oven-baked canned potatoes are delicious, but the air fryer elevates them to another level. Due to the high heat and speed of air fryers, they give potatoes a crispier coating in a shorter amount of time. Additionally, canned potatoes are already partially cooked, so there's no need to keep them in the air fryer for too long. After you've patted them dry, coat them in oil and spices and air fry them for about 15 minutes, or until they're golden brown.