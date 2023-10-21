Masala Egg Bhurji Recipe
Scrambled eggs make the perfect fast and satisfying meal that you can enjoy for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. From time to time, recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to spice things up with this masala egg bhurji recipe. It is a popular Indian dish made with scrambled eggs and a medley of aromatic spices and ingredients. It's flavorful, quick to prepare, and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
Randles likes to serve it with chapatis or flatbreads, but it is equally good on a slice of toast. The masala egg bhurji can also be delicious as a sandwich filling. Rich in proteins, you can serve this as a side dish to complement other vegetarian Indian dishes such as dal or rice. For a lighter option, serve masala egg bhurji on a bed of fresh greens or as part of a salad. Masala egg bhurji is a versatile dish that you can customize to suit your taste preferences by adjusting the spice level.
Gather the ingredients for the masala egg bhurji
Eggs are the main ingredient in this recipe. You will also need some onion, tomato, green chiles, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, garam masala, crushed red pepper flakes, turmeric powder, salt, vegetable oil, cilantro, lemon, and chapati or another bread for serving.
Randles uses either crushed red pepper flakes or Kashmiri chilli powder to vary the heat level of this dish. When serving masala egg bhurji for breakfast, she favors Kashmiri chilli powder as it has a mild to medium level of heat, with a Scoville Heat Unit (SHU) range of around 2,000 to 3,000. While it does provide some spiciness, Kashmiri chilli powder is much milder than some of the more fiery chili powders. By comparison, crushed red chilli flakes' heat level can vary from 15,000 to 30,000 SHU depending on the mix of peppers used and is more suited, in Randles' opinion, to lunch or dinner.
Step 1: Prepare the eggs
Crack the eggs into a medium bowl, season with salt, and beat them well with a fork. Set aside.
Step 2: Fry the cumin seeds
Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet or pan over medium heat and add the cumin seeds.
Step 3: Sauté the onions and green chiles
When the cumin seeds begin to sizzle, add the onion and green chiles. Sauté until the onions are golden, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add ginger and garlic
Add the ginger and garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
Step 5: Add the tomato
Add the tomato and cook until soft, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 6: Add the spices
Stir in the garam masala, crushed red pepper flakes, and turmeric powder. Cook for a minute to release the spices' aromas.
Step 7: Add the eggs
Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet. Stirring gently and continuously, cook the eggs until they are almost cooked but slightly runny, about 3–5 minutes. Remove the pan from the stove. The eggs will finish cooking in the hot pan.
Step 8: Stir in the cilantro
Stir in the cilantro. Check the seasoning, adding more salt and/or crushed red pepper flakes if necessary.
Step 9: Serve the masala egg bhurji
Serve with chapatis, flatbreads, or slices of toast and a squeeze of lemon juice.
What is garam masala?
Garam masala is a popular spice blend used in Indian cuisine and is known for its rich and complex flavors. The name translates to "hot spice mix" in Hindi, but it's not necessarily hot in terms of spiciness; it refers to the warming and aromatic qualities it adds to dishes. Garam masala is used in a wide range of Indian dishes, from curries and stews to rice dishes and even some desserts. It is one of Randles' favourite spice blends and she uses it extensively in many of her recipes. It is often used as a finishing spice to enhance the flavor of a dish just before serving, rather than solely as a cooking spice.
Its composition varies but typically it includes cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns, cumin, coriander, nutmeg, and bay leaves. Garam masala is available in pre-made spice blends in most grocery stores but you can also make your blend at home and customize its flavor profile to your liking.
Can I add vegetables to masala egg bhurji?
You can definitely add vegetables to masala egg bhurji to make it even more filling and nutritious. Vegetables not only enhance the taste but also add texture and color to the dish.
Chopped bell peppers (whether red, green, or yellow) will add a mild sweetness and vibrant color to this dish. Fresh spinach leaves wilt nicely when added to egg bhurji and bring a lovely, green color and mild, earthy flavor. Sliced mushrooms add a delightful, umami flavor. Carrots, corn, and peas will provide a pop of sweetness while small florets of broccoli or cauliflower can be steamed briefly and then added to masala egg bhurji for texture.
If you choose to add more vegetables to this recipe, keep in mind that you need to consider their cooking times and your desired texture. Some vegetables (like bell pepper) can be added at the earlier stages along with the onions or tomatoes, while others (like spinach and steamed broccoli or cauliflower) might be best added a bit later to retain their crunch and vibrancy.
- 8 eggs
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 green chiles, seeded and finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 large tomato, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or Kashmiri chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 4 chapatis, flatbreads, or slices of toast
- 1 lemon
- Crack the eggs into a medium bowl, season with salt, and beat them well with a fork. Set aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet or pan over medium heat and add the cumin seeds.
- When the cumin seeds begin to sizzle, add the onion and green chiles. Sauté until the onions are golden, about 5 minutes.
- Add the ginger and garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add the tomato and cook until soft, about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Stir in the garam masala, crushed red pepper flakes, and turmeric powder. Cook for a minute to release the spices' aromas.
- Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet. Stirring gently and continuously, cook the eggs until they are almost cooked but slightly runny, about 3–5 minutes. Remove the pan from the stove. The eggs will finish cooking in the hot pan.
- Stir in the cilantro. Check the seasoning, adding more salt and/or crushed red pepper flakes if necessary.
- Serve with chapatis, flatbreads, or slices of toast and a squeeze of lemon juice.
|Calories per Serving
|1,127
|Total Fat
|44.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|319.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|140.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.0 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|2,159.4 mg
|Protein
|44.2 g