Masala Egg Bhurji Recipe

Scrambled eggs make the perfect fast and satisfying meal that you can enjoy for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. From time to time, recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to spice things up with this masala egg bhurji recipe. It is a popular Indian dish made with scrambled eggs and a medley of aromatic spices and ingredients. It's flavorful, quick to prepare, and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Randles likes to serve it with chapatis or flatbreads, but it is equally good on a slice of toast. The masala egg bhurji can also be delicious as a sandwich filling. Rich in proteins, you can serve this as a side dish to complement other vegetarian Indian dishes such as dal or rice. For a lighter option, serve masala egg bhurji on a bed of fresh greens or as part of a salad. Masala egg bhurji is a versatile dish that you can customize to suit your taste preferences by adjusting the spice level.