15 Popular Indian Beer Brands, Ranked
India's beer scene may not be internationally renowned, but it's still strong and diverse. The country boasts a wide range of brews that will cater to all tastes. Some of these beers have gained popularity beyond India's border, whereas others are from smaller breweries that are often only popular in specific regions. If you're a beer lover, it's an area of the market that is worth exploring. Whether you want to travel to India or grab some beers online, you'll find plenty of tempting options here, along with a few that miss the mark.
Here we've compiled a list of the 15 most popular beer brands. The ranking has been determined partly by their market presence but mainly from user ratings. What we've got is a list that covers easy-drinking lagers perfect for a hot sunny day, all the way to strong beers with flavorful depth. This can act as your guide for an introduction to Indian beer, including which ones to seek out, and which ones to avoid. Indian whisky is becoming internationally renowned, so let's see if its beer industry may soon be getting similar acclaim.
15. Dare Devil
Dare Devil is a strong Indian beer that can split opinion. It is now owned by Mahou, a Spanish brewing giant more famously associated with San Miguel. However, Dare Devil is still made in India. On appearance, it has a nice golden color and is highly carbonated, giving you a burst of bubbles out of the bottle. There is some strong malt on the nose, which is joined by some citrus fruit, mainly orange zest.
That heavy malt influence continues to the taste, which is far too strong for some drinkers. Still, it has a full-bodied taste with a crisp and bitter finish. It's only going to appeal to those drinkers who enjoy their drinks with a little more character. The high 8 percent ABV makes it stand out from many mainstream beers and it gives you a robust drinking experience. That being said, that intense malt and strong flavor may not be for everyone, hence it gets the honor of being the worst beer here.
14. Bullet
Many Indian beers are made to be quite strong, and Bullet is another example on this list. It has a big and bold taste but does have a few downsides that stop it from ranking any higher. Brewed by United Breweries, it's directed towards those who prefer a no-frills type of drinking experience. Its exact ABV isn't detailed but on the side of its can it says "not exceeding 8 percent" so we can only assume it's not far from that figure. With Bullet beer, you get a powerful and malty lager that also has quite a bitter edge.
The plus side here is that the flavor is full-bodied, and it has a crisp finish. Those who like alcohol-heavy beers may enjoy how punchy and straightforward it is. On the negative side, its taste profile isn't as refined as many other beers on this list. You can get a bit of a metallic taste, and the beer can be a little overpowering. Consistency can also be an issue, which may link in with Bullet not committing to a specific alcohol strength. It's worth a try if you come across it, but it's one of those beers that isn't worth seeking out.
13. Kalyani Black Label
Kalyani Black Label shares many similarities with Bullet above. Also brewed by United Breweries, it's another that isn't too clear on exactly how strong it is with a similar "less than 8 percent" tag. It's one of India's most established brands and is particularly popular in West Bengal. It's a fairly smooth beer and doesn't quite have as harsh a taste as Bullet. It gives you the high strength that many crave but without excess bitterness. The hop notes are nice and subtle, and you even get a nice crisp finish. As with many basic beers, there aren't many tasting notes beyond the obvious here.
Despite these qualities, it does feel as though there has been a lack of evolution with the brand. The quality hasn't increased in time, which can leave it feeling a little dated and it isn't as refined as others on this list. It can also be a little difficult to find outside of eastern India but then again, it doesn't have the quality for widespread appeal. Despite its drawbacks, Kalyani Black Label is a classic. For those who can get their hands on a bottle, it's a reliable choice and perfectly drinkable.
12. Royal Challenge
Royal Challenge is a name usually associated with whisky when it comes to Indian drinks. However, it's also the name of one of its most popular beers. Owned by the brewing giant AB InBev, whose portfolio includes Budweiser, it's a lager that has a smooth taste and interesting character. This is more of a refined lager than what we've looked at so far. It's the type of refreshing drink that pairs well with a wide range of foods and will appeal to most drinkers.
The taste is slightly sweet with a hint of citrus. There isn't excessive harshness here either, marking the point on this list where we start moving to a better standard of beer. It's not as strong as many other Indian beers but that may be a plus point, depending on your preference. The flavors aren't notable or deep enough for it to rank any higher, but this isn't a bad beer at all.
11. Fort City Brewing
Fort City Brewing is emerging as an Indian craft beer brand and could find itself higher on this list in the future. It has more of a focus on premium and small-batch brews. These are geared to the modern market of consumers looking for beers outside of mainstream tastes. Based in Delhi, Fort City Brewing offers a diverse range of beers with a few different types available. This includes lagers and wheat beers along with the likes of strong ales and stouts.
Marked by their smooth and refreshing flavors, these options are great for both casual drinkers and craft beer enthusiasts. Named after the Forts that adorn the Delhi skyline, its beers have limited ability on the market but its brewpub is a great place to visit. It's a shame that more people can't sample the microbrewery's delights, but hopefully, that will change in the future. For now, Fort City Brewing is a great place for those seeking high-quality and locally crafted beer.
10. Six Fields
Six Fields beer was originally created with the intention of bringing Belgian-style wheat beer to India. It has since developed an impressive array of beer styles that are sure to cater to any type of beer lover. Whatever type of beer it produces, it's likely to be both smooth and refreshing. It's made by Devans Modern Breweries and produces mostly wheat beer, which contrasts with the mainstream lagers and strong beers commonly found in India. The Blanche Wheat Beer is its flagship product and is joined by Cult Strong Wheat Beer, Brute Strong Lager, and Pilsner Good Hops.
The Blanche beer has plenty of character and offers a citrus zest on the palate, along with a touch of spice. The other beers are impressive too, with the Pilsner Good Hops beer more closely resembling a classic lager. The branding from Six Fields is sleek and it's another worthy addition to the Indian beer market. It may have been inspired by European beer, but it's starting to stand on its own two feet as a unique brand.
9. Rupee Beer
Want a beer that pairs perfectly with hot and spicy food? It was Rupee Beer's intention to create exactly that. Its main bottle is the Basmati Rice Lager which is highly refreshing and gives you crisp flavors. Crucially, it is also low in carbonation to ensure you don't feel bloated while eating. Along with this are the a mango wheat ale and an India Pale Ale. What they all have in common is an easy-drinking profile. A lot of mainstream lagers can be highly carbonated which isn't an issue if you're not eating, but it can be if you are.
The flavors here are also delicate so not overpower your tastebuds, but are nice enough that you can enjoy the beer without food. Its mango drink unsurprisingly gives your beer a tropical twist, whereas the IPA is a hoppy beer which may appeal more to craft beer enthusiasts. Its two founders are of Indian descent but were born in England and raised in America. With that unique knowledge and experience, along with great tasting beer, it's no surprise the brand is enjoying rapid growth. It's already enjoyed in many places internationally and it's a beer that may become much more common in liquor stores.
8. Bad Monkey
Bad Monkey is one of many craft beer brands that like to stand out with its rebellious and edgy marketing. The "bad monkey" here is not only in the name but is also pictured on its cans. The brand has two main beers which seemingly cater to both sides of the Indian market. Its Tamed lager comes in at a 5 percent ABV and is more of a smooth and easy-drinking option. It also delivers a strong beer with an alcohol content of 8 percent.
Both give you a malt-forward taste without being too overpowering, along with more subtle hops. The result is well-balanced beers that show the brand is about much more than great marketing. Having carved out its place in India's competitive beer scene, it's now looking further afield and has achieved a foothold in Oceania. It's one of the top choices for beer in India but doesn't quite have the quality or reach to yet compete with the elite.
7. Simba
If the name Simba rings a bell with you, then you most likely know it from the film The Lion King. That is no coincidence. The creator of the brand, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, chose the name Simba due to the close relationship he had with his wise father. Before the brand was born, his father had created a brewery that mostly used for contract manufacturing. With Bhatia's vision and business acumen, those contacts were stopped, and the brewery became devoted to creating Simba beer. It was a bold move but one that has proved to be resoundingly successful. The brand currently has four beers in its core lineup. A wit (another name for white or wheat) beer, a stout, a more classical lager, and a strong beer.
It's a brilliant selection with the Simba Stout standing out for its deep-roasted coffee and chocolate notes. Simba Strong gives you a more robust lager while the Simba Wit is light and citrusy. It means that whatever beer-drinking mood you're in, Simba has something to cater to your needs. The youthful branding here comes in the form of a sunglasses-wearing lion with the bottles having a modern and stylish minimalist quality. Again, this brand seemingly has all the qualities to grow in popularity and expand well beyond India's borders.
6. Bro Code
India likes its strong beer but Bro Code takes that to a whole new level. Its ABV of 15 percent goes well above most other strong Indian beers. Despite that high strength, it remains easily drinkable and will appeal to those looking for a more unique tasting experience. Rather than being overpowering, it has a smooth tasting profile and even gives you some fruity notes. The slight sweetness also shows this beer is far from just a gimmick. Instead, it showcases how even the strongest of beers can have some nuance.
Of course, that high strength isn't going to be for everyone and its huge alcohol kick does affect its ranking here. With its Bro Code name, high-strength, and modern branding, there's no surprise that it will appeal to those looking for rebellious fun in social settings. The impressive mix of intensity and smoothness helps it stand out from many of its rivals and makes it one of the most exciting beers in India.
5. Godfather
Godfather beer is one of India's most well-known brands and specializes in high-strength beer. As with Six Fields, this comes from the Devans Modern Breweries and gives you a full-bodied drinking experience. There are three main Godfather beers, which range from 6½ percent ABV up to 8 percent. The 'weakest' of those is the Super Strong which gives you a strong kick but contrasts its bold flavor with impressive smoothness.
The Legendary expression is stronger at 7½ percent but has a lighter malt profile with a crisp and subtle hops taste. The Super 8 is 8 percent later with a more intense malt-forward taste. There is sweetness there but its full-bodied feel is balanced out with a hint of bitterness. All three of them are great beers and Godfather's ranking is helped by its widespread availability in India as well as its consistent quality, but isn't quite a refined as the beers that follow it. It's a popular choice for anyone looking for a powerful yet easy-drinking beer experience.
4. Haywards 5000
Now owned by AB InBev, Haywards is a very typical Indian beer. It has that high alcohol content that is commonplace, with this one sitting at 6.3 percent. It has a slightly sweet tasting profile with a malty backbone. Those flavors are balanced with moderate bitterness which isn't too dominant. Poorly made strong beers can have a sharp alcohol bite and a harsh aftertaste. Instead of doing that, Haywards 5000 has a well-rounded profile.
It means that even casual beer drinkers not used to high-strength beer may enjoy this. Popular in India, in the last few years the brand has been trying to expand its markets. This started with exporting to UK restaurants with the hope the brand can expand further into Europe and beyond. As with all of these beers, Haywards will be fighting against established competition in these markets but Haywards will hope to have to edge to rise above its rivals. It doesn't quite have the quality of the top three, but it's an impressive beer.
3. Bee Young
Bee Young is the best brand on this list that primarily focuses on strong beer. Coming in at 7.2 percent, Bee Young is a brilliant beer that doesn't disappoint. Made by Kimaya Himalayan Beverage, it's an easily drinkable beer despite its high strength, which is in no small part due to its lack of bitterness. Many strong beers, not just in India, can be overly malty or harsh. Instead, Bee Young provides much more balance and gives you a crisp and refreshing taste. Crucially for these types of beers, you also get a clean finish with no unpleasant aftertaste. You get the sense high-quality ingredients are used here.
The brand will resonate with young drinkers, not just in its name, but in its modern and sleek packaging. One factor stopping it from ranking any higher is its lack of diversity in beer types, which may come in time. It's easy to be disappointed by strong beer, as some breweries can't seem to make them drinkable enough. That label can't be leveled at Bee Young. It's an impressive beer and we wouldn't be surprised if it increased in international popularity in the coming years.
2. Bira 91
Bira 91 has become one of India's best beers in only a short amount of time. Launched in 2015, the brand is instantly recognizable for its quirky branding. To back up that branding it delivers on both quality and innovative flavors. Bira 91 has an impressively diverse portfolio. Birra 91 Blonde is a refreshingly tasty improvement on mass-marketed beers, Bira 91 White is ideal for those who like a softer wheat beer, and Bira 91 IPA is a strong beer with a hoppy punch, along with tropical fruit flavors.
Added to these options are more experimental beers that can cater to those looking for specific tastes. Bira 91's unique branding also surely helps with its appeal as it comes across as a fun and engaging brand that doesn't take itself too seriously. Bira 91 is perhaps the best example of the growing popularity of the Indian beer market. However, when it comes to a popular and great-tasting Indian beer, there can still be only one. It may take the top spot in the future but for now, Bira 91 is the runner-up to a beer giant.
1. Kingfisher
Kingfisher is the undisputed king of Indian beer. The story of the beer started way back in 1857 and its popularity is for good reason. It has an incredibly smooth and refreshing taste that pairs perfectly with hot food, a blistering summer's day, or just whenever you want a refreshing beer. We've seen a few beers on this list that struggle with balance. However, Kingfisher strikes a perfect contrast between the sweetness of the malt and the bitterness of the hops. It means it's easy to drink while still giving you plenty of flavor. Kingfisher Premium is a gently hopped beer with a slight biscuity quality.
The brand also offers Kingfisher Ultra designed to be even lighter and smoother, as well as Kingfisher Zero, an alcohol-free beer. Beyond its taste, Kingfisher has helped to pioneer the Indian beer industry and help it become more widely known. This has been seen with its sponsorship whether that's being official beer partners of Premier League teams or at major sports tournaments. India has seen an exciting rise in craft breweries, but the consistency and quality of Kingfisher remain the gold standard.
Methodology
The ranking for this list was based on a few factors. Primarily, it focuses on user ratings of these beers, which have been collated from a wide range of sources. Additionally, we also took into account their reputation and availability. When you add that into all our information coming from verified sources, it results in a list that is a fair and accurate reflection of what the Indian beer market has to offer.