15 Popular Indian Beer Brands, Ranked

India's beer scene may not be internationally renowned, but it's still strong and diverse. The country boasts a wide range of brews that will cater to all tastes. Some of these beers have gained popularity beyond India's border, whereas others are from smaller breweries that are often only popular in specific regions. If you're a beer lover, it's an area of the market that is worth exploring. Whether you want to travel to India or grab some beers online, you'll find plenty of tempting options here, along with a few that miss the mark.

Here we've compiled a list of the 15 most popular beer brands. The ranking has been determined partly by their market presence but mainly from user ratings. What we've got is a list that covers easy-drinking lagers perfect for a hot sunny day, all the way to strong beers with flavorful depth. This can act as your guide for an introduction to Indian beer, including which ones to seek out, and which ones to avoid. Indian whisky is becoming internationally renowned, so let's see if its beer industry may soon be getting similar acclaim.