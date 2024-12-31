The Easy-To-Remember Rule For Pairing Stout Beer With Food

Stout beers are as robust and hearty as their name implies. While they're hefty and flavorful enough to enjoy alone, they also make wonderful food pairings. We've consulted Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier and former brewmaster to help guide you through the possibilities of pairing stout beer with food. Stouts encompass a diverse array of styles, but the easy-to-remember rule for pairing stout is the underlying characteristics that unite all stout styles under one category.

Advertisement

"What keeps stouts related to each other is their roasty flavors, which pair really well with tons of foods," Higgins explains. "Pairing with a stout is like adding a bit of roasted or grilled flavor to foods, so they're fantastic with any food that would be good on the grill, or smothered in red-eye gravy or a Kahlua sauce. We're talking cheeses, veggies, fruits, tofu, all kinds of seafood, poultry and meats, and desserts from Basque burnt cheesecake to churros to durian ice cream. Stout has many friends at the table!"

Stouts are rich in taste and mouthfeel, so equally rich food pairings are ideal. Roasting and grilling instantly upgrades food's richness by instilling depth of flavor. Something as simple as roasted peanuts is thus a delicious stout pairing. Grilled brats, smoky American barbecued meats, and sharp cheeses are other great options. The intense umami of raw oysters or these grilled chorizo and shrimp skewers will also stand up to the rich aromas and flavors of stout.

Advertisement