The Best Boozy Drinks To Pair With Salmon

Salmon is a star ingredient in kitchens worldwide, celebrated for its rich, buttery flavor and versatility. Whether you're savoring it smoked, grilled, baked, or raw, salmon adapts beautifully to countless culinary styles and pairs seamlessly with a wide array of beverages. The right drink can elevate the fish's natural umami, complement its texture, and highlight seasonings like miso glazes or bold condiments such as chili crisp.

From crisp white wines to robust whiskies, selecting the perfect pairing enhances salmon's delicate balance of flavors, whether it's seasoned with classic lemon and dill or unexpected spice blends. As a food and wine journalist with a lifelong background in winemaking in the Northern Rhône Valley, I'm well-versed in recommending pairings for seafood. Using my background knowledge of wine and spirit profiles, as well as how they vary depending on producers, processes, and raw materials like grapes, agave, or amaros, I am prepared to walk you through the best drink pairings for salmon dishes, whether you're working towards cooking a casual dinner or considering what beverage you should order when out to eat.