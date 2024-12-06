5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Salmon But Aren't

While teriyaki salmon is ubiquitous, you can put a new twist on it by opting for something with a slightly more mature flavor profile that's less sweet and a bit more pungent. By combining honey, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce, you'll get an experience that's reminiscent of teriyaki sauce without being cloyingly sweet. You can adjust the sweetness level to your preference by adding more or less honey, but be aware that the more honey you add, the more likely the sauce that pools around the salmon in the oven is going to burn due to the high sugar content.

If you do want to amp up the honey, bake the salmon at a lower temperature to avoid scorching the delicate sauce. To make a more smooth and silky sauce, use a Microplane zester to grate the peeled ginger and garlic cloves so that they dissolve into the sauce as you whisk it together. You can marinate the salmon for about an hour ahead of time in this mixture, or just pour some on right before baking it in the oven.

You can also set aside a few tablespoons to drizzle on top when serving, but make sure to reserve this sauce before it has any contact with the raw fish. Serve your salmon on top of steamed rice and vegetables, topped with sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds. If you're really looking to go the extra mile with this dish, make a sizzling garlic oil by heating oil in a small pan, then adding minced or thinly sliced garlic, sesame seeds, sliced scallions, and chili flakes and briefly swirling it a few times before pouring the sizzling oil directly onto the plated fish.

