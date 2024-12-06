5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Salmon But Aren't
Second to shrimp, salmon is the most-consumed seafood in the United States. When eating that much salmon, you're bound to repeat some recipes sooner or later, which can grow tiresome and boring. While you should know how much salmon is safe to eat in a week, the coral-pink fish is full of beneficial nutrients, protein, and healthy fats, so it's wise to incorporate it frequently into your diet. But before you buy salmon for your next dinner, whether you consider yourself a seafood aficionado or a novice, it would behoove you to know these valuable tips and tricks you need when shopping for quality salmon so you can start off on the right foot.
There are the classic salmon flavorings like lemon and dill and plenty of recipes for making a miso-glazed filet, but we're here to encourage you to expand your pescatarian palate and experiment with some new flavor pairings for the rosy, fatty fish. Along with these unexpected ingredients that pair well with salmon, keep reading for five more ways that you might not think of to season salmon. And, should you have any fish leftover, may we offer you 17 ways to use up leftover salmon, along with our absolute best ways to reheat salmon?
Old Bay is a classic seafood seasoning that's perfect for salmon
Old Bay seasoning usually brings to mind a festive seafood boil, splashed out on a large newspaper-covered table with corn, potatoes, and wild amounts of shellfish. While the packaging and flavor profiles are similar, there is a difference between Old Bay and Cajun seasoning, with Old Bay being less spicy than Cajun. While the label lacks total disclosure, making what's really in Old Bay seasoning somewhat of a mystery, we know that the spice blend's main ingredients are celery seed, salt, paprika, and red and black pepper. Given that Old Bay is such a staple seafood seasoning, it only makes sense that it would lend itself well to a succulent, spiced salmon dish.
A filet of salmon just needs to be rubbed with the seasoning blend and oil to impart that distinct flavor — no extra salt or ingredients are needed. Old Bay salmon would be fantastic topped with panko breadcrumbs cooked in garlic and butter for an added layer of crunch and savory notes. If you enjoy smoky notes, a faint sprinkling of smoked salt would go a long way to add a hint of smokiness to the Old Bay salmon, but be sure to use this ingredient sparingly as Old Bay is already fairly salty on its own. Don't forget a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to finish to bring some acidity and brightness to this spiced, savory dish.
Use a more nuanced version of teriyaki sauce for a silky salmon experience
While teriyaki salmon is ubiquitous, you can put a new twist on it by opting for something with a slightly more mature flavor profile that's less sweet and a bit more pungent. By combining honey, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce, you'll get an experience that's reminiscent of teriyaki sauce without being cloyingly sweet. You can adjust the sweetness level to your preference by adding more or less honey, but be aware that the more honey you add, the more likely the sauce that pools around the salmon in the oven is going to burn due to the high sugar content.
If you do want to amp up the honey, bake the salmon at a lower temperature to avoid scorching the delicate sauce. To make a more smooth and silky sauce, use a Microplane zester to grate the peeled ginger and garlic cloves so that they dissolve into the sauce as you whisk it together. You can marinate the salmon for about an hour ahead of time in this mixture, or just pour some on right before baking it in the oven.
You can also set aside a few tablespoons to drizzle on top when serving, but make sure to reserve this sauce before it has any contact with the raw fish. Serve your salmon on top of steamed rice and vegetables, topped with sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds. If you're really looking to go the extra mile with this dish, make a sizzling garlic oil by heating oil in a small pan, then adding minced or thinly sliced garlic, sesame seeds, sliced scallions, and chili flakes and briefly swirling it a few times before pouring the sizzling oil directly onto the plated fish.
Chipotle peppers bring a spicy sizzle to your salmon
Chipotle and salmon is another great duo. A tiny can of chipotles in adobo is the smoky ingredient to take your tacos to the next level, and it can do the same for your fish. The hot peppers bathing in a blend of tomato, sugar, vinegar, onion, and garlic pack a real flavor punch in just a small amount. You can spread the sauce surrounding the chiles on the fish, or go full-force and finely chop the peppers before rubbing the paste all over your salmon filets. From there, you can let the fish marinate in the spicy mixture for a while in the refrigerator, or just sear it directly in a cold skillet for the juiciest salmon imaginable.
If chipotle peppers are too spicy for your liking, you could always mix in some mayonnaise and lime zest to tame the spice and add a rich, citrusy element. Smear the chipotle mayo all over the salmon before baking, and top it with freshly squeezed lime juice before serving. You could also take inspiration from our fried salmon tacos recipe and rub the chipotle mayo mixture all over the salmon filets to marinate for about an hour before proceeding with the rest of the recipe. If you're looking for more spicy ways to spruce up your salmon, try this harissa baked salmon recipe.
Oranges and Fresno chilis bring a sweet heat to slow-cooked salmon
Out of the multitude of ways to cook delicious salmon, slow-roasting the fish is among our favorite methods as it's not only an easy, hands-off process, but it also leaves the fish extraordinarily tender and juicy. Slow-roasting salmon at a lower temperature in the oven is a foolproof method if you always overcook salmon, and it's great when you're using ingredients that don't stand up as well to higher heats, like delicate citrus and spicy peppers. Oranges and Fresno peppers are a great combination to use when slow-roasting salmon, as the sweetness from the oranges pairs well with the spicy notes of the peppers, and the sugars in the orange juice won't burn at a low temperature.
When slow-roasting, using a whole, large filet of salmon is preferable to individually cut portions. Similar to our recipe for orange marmalade salmon with roasted fennel, season the salmon on all sides, place orange slices underneath and above the salmon, and scatter thinly sliced Fresnos all over. If they're in season, blood oranges add a dramatic visual element to the salmon while maintaining the same flavor notes. If you have any peppers leftover, extend their shelf life by making this pickled Fresno chile vinegar recipe so you'll have access to their subtle heat for months to come.
Piccata isn't just for chicken anymore
We've already touted the deliciousness of swapping out the chicken with scallops in your next piccata dish, so take a cue from the seafood switch and make a salmon piccata. In fact, a traditional Italian dish called pesce spada capperi e limone in padella is essentially a piccata made with swordfish, and salmon would make an excellent substitute for swordfish. The main ingredients in a piccata — lemon, capers, butter, and parsley — all play a key role in flavoring the salmon.
Lemon brings an acidic bite, capers add a salty element, butter's fat carries the flavor, and fresh parsley lightens everything up. You can easily pan-sear salmon that's been seasoned with salt and pepper and then make the piccata sauce in the same pan after the salmon is finished cooking, and simply pour the sauce on top of the salmon to serve. If you're looking for something rich to serve alongside it, take inspiration from our lemony salmon risotto recipe, but just omit the salmon portion of the recipe.
If you're seeking a more simple way to achieve a salmon piccata, you can easily elevate your salmon dinner with a flavorful compound butter. Make a piccata-inspired compound butter with minced capers, parsley, and lemon zest, then roast the salmon in the oven and add slices of the compound butter on top of the salmon during the last few minutes of cooking. This would be an excellent dish to serve with broccolini or green beans dusted with parmesan cheese.