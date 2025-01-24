The Spicy Condiment That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Salmon

Chefs of all abilities love having a whole spice rack of choices to flavor food. But they also love all-encompassing spice blends that impart lots of flavor and textures all at once. Everything Bagel seasoning imparts all the goodness of a morning bagel onto pizza, bagels, or vegetables, and Colombo seasoning can add flavors of the Caribbean to tender cuts of chicken or beef. Meanwhile, chili crisp can be the ace-in-the-hole that instantly upgrades a prime piece of salmon.

Chili crisp is a condiment with origins in Chinese cuisine and is traditionally made with dried chilies, garlic, shallots, oil, onions, dried shrimp, mushrooms, salt, and pepper, among many other additions. It's become popular in recent times because it has everything cooks want in a spice blend: Aromatics, a little bit of oil, elements of crunch, some heat, and a dash of umami flavor. Whether cooks are using a homemade blend or a store-brand mix, it has the potential to touch all tastebuds with its flavor blend.

Salmon is well-known for its umami flavor and chili crisp can amplify that meaty taste to a higher plane. Those who love the flaky fish can use it to quickly flavor a salmon filet and throw it on the grill or onto a sheet pan with a colorful mix of vegetables.

