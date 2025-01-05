The Seasoning Substitute You Should Swap For Curry Powder

Even in a crowded spice rack with lots of seasonings, curry powder stands out for its vibrant color and versatility as a spice that can be used in everything from curries to soups to seasoning in desserts. But there's one jack-of-all-trades seasoning to consider adding to a spice rack immediately and it's an easy swap for curry powder.

That seasoning is Colombo powder, which originated in Sri Lanka and is a cooking staple in countries like Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. It's perhaps the most versatile seasoning in the West Indies because its ingredients vary depending on how it's made. Colombo powder can contain standard spices like pepper and garlic, but it can also incorporate ginger, turmeric, mustard seed, cinnamon, and some African seasonings to create a deeper flavor profile.

Both curry and Colombo powders offer earthy, sweet, bitter, or spicy flavor notes, but Colombo powder's distinct Caribbean flavors differ because they draw from elements not found in curry powder. Where curry powder uses chilies to add spice, Colombo powder draws heat from spices like pepper and brown mustard. This mix creates a sharp flavor in contrast to the mild or spicy flavors of curry powder.

