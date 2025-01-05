The Seasoning Substitute You Should Swap For Curry Powder
Even in a crowded spice rack with lots of seasonings, curry powder stands out for its vibrant color and versatility as a spice that can be used in everything from curries to soups to seasoning in desserts. But there's one jack-of-all-trades seasoning to consider adding to a spice rack immediately and it's an easy swap for curry powder.
That seasoning is Colombo powder, which originated in Sri Lanka and is a cooking staple in countries like Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. It's perhaps the most versatile seasoning in the West Indies because its ingredients vary depending on how it's made. Colombo powder can contain standard spices like pepper and garlic, but it can also incorporate ginger, turmeric, mustard seed, cinnamon, and some African seasonings to create a deeper flavor profile.
Both curry and Colombo powders offer earthy, sweet, bitter, or spicy flavor notes, but Colombo powder's distinct Caribbean flavors differ because they draw from elements not found in curry powder. Where curry powder uses chilies to add spice, Colombo powder draws heat from spices like pepper and brown mustard. This mix creates a sharp flavor in contrast to the mild or spicy flavors of curry powder.
How to use Colombo powder at home
Colombo powder can be used to infuse Caribbean flavors into just about anything and can be made at home with a varied mix of spices. It can also be found online, in spice stores, or in specialty shops. Adding even just a little bit of Colombo powder to a recipe is easy for those looking to add depth of flavor to everyday meals or try their hand at making Caribbean classics.
Colombo seasoning can also be at the center of many flavorful salmon dishes, adding notes of pepper, paprika, salt, cumin, and other flavors to balance salmon's strong taste. Lamb meatballs, like the ones favored by Chef Marcus Samuelsson, can incorporate Colombo powder to add heat and sweet and earthy flavors to classic comfort food, especially if the seasoning mix contains paprika and garlic like Samuelsson uses.
Colombo powder even works on classic chicken sandwiches. A touch of chicken bouillon and Colombo powder can instantly turn this favorite into an aromatic, flavor-filled take on classic jerk chicken that doesn't skimp on the chicken flavor and tastes like it's restaurant-quality. With its versatility and unique blend of flavors, Colombo powder is an easy seasoning swap for curry powder that can become a reliable go-to in any spice collection.