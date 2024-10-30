The Key To Perfect Meatballs, According To Marcus Samuelsson
Each year the NYC Wine & Food Fest gives foodies, reporters, and restaurant greats alike the opportunity to gather together with the explicit goal of supporting New Yorkers in need. At the event, we caught up with world-famous Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who you may recognize from the long-running show "Chopped" or one of his many popular restaurants around the United States. There are many reasons to trust Samuelsson's palate, not the least of which is the fact that his three-star review from The New York Times made him the youngest person to ever get this honor.
We chatted with Chef Samuelsson, to get his expert opinion on how to perfect a favorite dinner staple: Meatballs. Even though meatballs are a relatively easy dish, according to Samuelsson, the first step to perfection starts with your base. "Either lamb or pork is the best fundamental meat you bring into it. [...] Fat is really the key," he told us. Both pork and lamb meatballs — or perhaps a mixture of the two proteins — make for an excellent meatball base because they're high in protein and contain monounsaturated fats aka the healthy kind.
Meatball flavoring tips
Once you get the fat content right, there are other things to keep in mind to make sure you get across that perfect meatball finish line. For example; spice blends, size, and binding agents all contribute to a dish of flavorful, juicy-in-the-middle meatballs.
Chef Marcus Samuelsson recommends quinoa or breadcrumbs as a binding agent, with some sauteed red onions added to the mix. And when it comes to meatballs, size does matter according to Chef Samuelsson, "Don't make them too small when you sear them off because they tend to get dry." Samuelsson showed a slight preference for lamb meatballs because, "they can be charred harder and you can work in more garlic, paprika." Getting that outside char will not only add flavor, but will also help your meatballs keep their shape in whichever dish you add them to. Samuelsson says a good spice blend for pork-based meatballs involves aromatics like thyme and cloves. If you're looking for more flavor combination options, take a look at the meatball recipes in this best-of list.