The Key To Perfect Meatballs, According To Marcus Samuelsson

Each year the NYC Wine & Food Fest gives foodies, reporters, and restaurant greats alike the opportunity to gather together with the explicit goal of supporting New Yorkers in need. At the event, we caught up with world-famous Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who you may recognize from the long-running show "Chopped" or one of his many popular restaurants around the United States. There are many reasons to trust Samuelsson's palate, not the least of which is the fact that his three-star review from The New York Times made him the youngest person to ever get this honor.

We chatted with Chef Samuelsson, to get his expert opinion on how to perfect a favorite dinner staple: Meatballs. Even though meatballs are a relatively easy dish, according to Samuelsson, the first step to perfection starts with your base. "Either lamb or pork is the best fundamental meat you bring into it. [...] Fat is really the key," he told us. Both pork and lamb meatballs — or perhaps a mixture of the two proteins — make for an excellent meatball base because they're high in protein and contain monounsaturated fats aka the healthy kind.