The Rule Of Thumb For Cooking Salmon Fillets In The Oven
Some foods can forgive a heavy hand or tolerate a missed minute in the heat. Salmon, unfortunately, is not one of them. It demands precision as well as a careful balance between time, temperature, and other nuances. Every detail plays a crucial role in determining whether your salmon becomes a flaky, tender masterpiece or an overcooked disappointment.
As intricate as this may sound, cooking delicious salmon doesn't always have to be so intimidating, especially if you're using the oven. Just keep in mind a simple rule of thumb: For every half an inch of thickness, cook the fish for about four to six minutes at 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. For example, for a 1 ½ thick salmon filet, a cooking time of around 15 minutes is ideal.
Keep in mind that with a change of temperature, the timing will also need adjustment. If you lower the heat to 300 or 350 degrees Fahrenheit, for example, consider checking on the fish after 15 minutes. A slow roast might even take up to 30 minutes. A higher temperature, while possible, is a bit risky when it comes to salmon. Pull it out of the oven a beat too late and all you're left with is dry, flavorless meat.
How to know when your salmon is finished cooking
Even with this foolproof rule, it's still crucial to know the physical cues of cooked salmon. At first sight, the most telling sign is the color. The cooked meat should be light pink or coral (depending on the specific variety) with a decent opacity. If it's translucent and darker in color, there's a good chance the fish is still rare and warrants a few more minutes in the oven. On the other hand, if it appears palely white, this means the fish is already overcooked. In that case, instead of throwing it out, consider utilizing your overcooked salmon for dishes that won't highlight its dryness such as a stew or a sauce-laden pasta.
If the appearance alone isn't clear enough, test out the texture. Using a fork or a paring knife, lightly flake the top part of the fish. If the meat separates with ease, your fish is done cooking. Hardness or slight resistance, however, might indicate that you need to cook it just a bit longer.
Last but not least: internal temperature. While it's true that you don't always need a thermometer for salmon, it can come in handy when you're double-checking the doneness. According to USDA guidelines, fully-cooked salmon should reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. For those who enjoy their salmon medium rare, it should be around 125 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit for farmed salmon and 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for wild ones.