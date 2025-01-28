The Rule Of Thumb For Cooking Salmon Fillets In The Oven

Some foods can forgive a heavy hand or tolerate a missed minute in the heat. Salmon, unfortunately, is not one of them. It demands precision as well as a careful balance between time, temperature, and other nuances. Every detail plays a crucial role in determining whether your salmon becomes a flaky, tender masterpiece or an overcooked disappointment.

As intricate as this may sound, cooking delicious salmon doesn't always have to be so intimidating, especially if you're using the oven. Just keep in mind a simple rule of thumb: For every half an inch of thickness, cook the fish for about four to six minutes at 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. For example, for a 1 ½ thick salmon filet, a cooking time of around 15 minutes is ideal.

Keep in mind that with a change of temperature, the timing will also need adjustment. If you lower the heat to 300 or 350 degrees Fahrenheit, for example, consider checking on the fish after 15 minutes. A slow roast might even take up to 30 minutes. A higher temperature, while possible, is a bit risky when it comes to salmon. Pull it out of the oven a beat too late and all you're left with is dry, flavorless meat.

