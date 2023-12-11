You Don't Need A Thermometer For Salmon. Just Look At The Gradient

A meat thermometer can be an incredibly useful tool in the kitchen, especially when it comes to measuring the degree to which your steak is cooked. Or, if you're making a protein like chicken, which needs to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before it's safe to eat (per the U.S. Department of Agriculture), having one of these devices nearby can come in handy. As for fish, the USDA recommends that salmon and other varieties come to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit before you dig in. But unlike with chicken and steak, it is easy to tell if your salmon is done without sticking in a thermometer.

This method typically only applies if you're pan-frying salmon, but it's a helpful one to keep in mind. After a few minutes on the stove, check the gradient on the side of the fish. You'll see a white strip on the bottom of the salmon where it has been cooked so far, while the raw upper portion will look the same as when you removed it from the package: pink and translucent. When approximately half of your fish has turned white, you'll know it's time to flip it — no thermometer necessary.