What British Costco Food Courts Have That The US Doesn't

Going to American-founded retailers in a foreign country seems like a strange way to spend your vacation, but it's a cool way to stumble upon exclusive offerings you might not ever see in the United States. Starbucks, for example, has a wealth of envy-inducing international snacks. Costco is no different, as its freshly fried donuts offered in Mexico have us tempted to relocate. We just caught a glimpse of the food court menu in a British Costco and were excited to see some unique items that you won't find on U.S.-based Costco food court menus.

While the British food court menu has recognizable items such as pizza, the popular chicken bake, ice cream, mango smoothies, the double-chocolate chunk cookie, and the iconic $1.50 all-beef Costco hot dog – listed as £1.50 on the British menu, which converts to about $1.85 in American currency — the similarities end there. Menu items exclusive to the British Costco are the double chicken filet sandwich for £4.29, jacket potatoes for £2.99, gelato for £2.79, and a caramel fudge sundae for £2.29. While you're not likely to find a caramel fudge sundae in America, some Costcos in Canada are said to feature the sweet and gooey dessert.