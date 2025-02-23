5 Beautiful Ways To Plate Salmon

Salmon is a wonderful ingredient to use as the highlight of a dish. Beloved by many for its rich, buttery flavor, salmon is packed with healthy nutrients that are so good for your body. These include omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower inflammation and blood pressure. Salmon also offers plenty of protein. In addition, this pink fish is high in vitamin B12, which supports the nervous system and the formation of red blood cells, as well as potassium and selenium.

There are so many delicious ways to cook salmon, such as searing, frying, grilling, roasting, poaching, and even preparing it as burgers. And its beautiful color (ranging from pale pinky-orange and light coral to a gorgeous deep blush) makes plating it creatively an absolute joy. After all, we eat with our eyes first, don't we — tempted by a dish through how it looks on our plates.

Chefs and home cooks have so many elements to play with when working on an attractive presentation for their salmon. But it's important to avoid overloading the plate and to let your salmon be the focal point. So, only add onto the plate what guests are going to eat with the salmon itself, and serve all other sides separately. Here are five ideas for plating salmon to get your artistic juices flowing.

