Smoking Salmon Is Ridiculously Easy With These 2 Pro Tips

Smoked salmon is a breakfast staple for many, and for good reason. The briny, salted fish is the perfect complement to a bagel and schmear, it can elevate a plain old omelet to a restaurant-quality brunch, or revolutionize your avocado toast (smoked salmon pairs exceptionally well with avocado). The one downside to smoked salmon, which is slightly different from lox, is that it can be a pretty expensive craving to sustain on the regular. Depending on where and when you buy it, a pound of smoked salmon can range from $30 to $75.

While it may sound intimidating for the casual home chef, we highly recommend you try smoking your own salmon. Not only is it cost-effective, but it's ultra-delicious and nutritious with fewer additives than what you'd find at the store. Just be sure to follow these 12 tips and tricks for buying quality salmon, and you'll be slicing thin, delicate chunks for your breakfasts in no time. We spoke to expert Matt Ranieri, PhD and Vice President of Technical Services at Acme Smoked Fish, to get his pro tips for smoking salmon at home.

Ranieri is not only in charge of product development and food safety at the Brooklyn-based smoked fish purveyor, but he's also an avid home cook himself, so he knows a thing or two about how to smoke salmon. According to Ranieri, the two main things you need to pay attention to are your post-brine (or cure if you so choose) drying procedures and the temperature at which you smoke your salmon.

