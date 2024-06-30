How Long Does Smoked Salmon Last After It's Been Opened?

Smoked salmon is a versatile ingredient that can enrich breakfast, lunch, or dinner dishes. Whether you like smoked salmon cold-smoked and thinly sliced on a bagel with cream cheese or an open-faced smoked salmon sandwich, or you prefer it hot-smoked in thick filets and served in smoked salmon pasta, on top of salads, in scrambled eggs, or topping your morning avocado toast, the cured fish is a low-calorie, nutritious protein packed with healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Smoked salmon is made by curing and then smoking the delicate fish, resulting in a fish with a long shelf life when vacuum-sealed, often lasting several weeks in a refrigerator and several months in a freezer. The packaging will state the use-by date, detailing how long the fish will remain fresh.

However, once opened, the fish should be consumed within a matter of days. To ensure the fish maintains optimal freshness and its highest quality, it is best to enjoy it within three to four days; however, it is possible that it can last for up to seven days before it spoils. You'll notice when the fish begins to degrade, as it will have a slimy texture, an off-putting aroma, a change in color, and poor taste. If you see any of these signs in your opened smoked salmon, it is best to discard the fish.