British Bistro Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast Recipe

Going out to brunch is a wonderful way to spend time with good friends and family over what is possibly the most delicious meal of the day. However, sometimes it can be just as easy, and far more cost-efficient, to bring brunch to your own dining table, and this recipe will help you do just that. This British bistro smoked salmon avocado toast, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is exactly the kind of simple yet decadent dish you might find at your local brunch joint or cafe in the U.K.

Healthy as well as delicious, this dish uses fresh avocados mashed with a creamy and tangy combo of crème fraîche and lemon juice. This is spread liberally on crunchy sourdough toast before being topped with rich yet delicate Scottish smoked salmon. A fancy brunch offering wouldn't be complete without a generous helping of toppings, and this smoked salmon avocado toast is finished off with red onion, a dollop of crème fraîche, toasted mixed seeds, and fresh chives, giving you a super flavorful and nutritious dish that can be on the table in under 15 minutes.