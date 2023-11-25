Fried Nori Sheets Turn Into Crisp Crackers Perfect For Poke

You've prepared a beautiful bowl of fresh, flavorful, and spicy ahi tuna poke, but something's missing — a crunchy element to balance soft, succulent bites of raw fish. You crave an experience akin to chips and dip, yet your pantry has run out of chips and crackers. The solution? Fry up a batch of homemade crackers made from nori sheets. This ingenious food hack will solve your crunchy element dilemma and add a gourmet touch to your poke.

Nori is a type of edible seaweed that is a staple in Japanese cuisine. It's perhaps best known for its role in sushi as the outer wrapping in maki and hand rolls. However, you will often find cut nori as a topping for poke. Fried nori sheets turn into crisp crackers that are the perfect vehicle — and it's surprisingly simple to make something so incredibly satisfying. Start by whisking together cornstarch and water to form a light batter. Dredge the nori sheets or strips in the batter and gently fry them in hot oil.

The result is a crisp cracker laden with umami that crackles with each bite. The finished product is substantial enough to hold a hefty mouthful. Plus, the added textural contrast will also delight your taste buds. The ease of making fried nori crackers, plus their delightful taste and adaptability, make this ingredient a must-try for anyone looking to add a twist to their snack repertoire.