Upgrade Pickles By Spiral Cutting Your Cucumber

Washed and dried Kirby or Persian cucumbers are ideal for spiral cutting because they have a dense texture that isn't too watery, which means they can withstand the potency of an intense pickling liquor without losing that appetizing snap. Plus, they're petite enough to fit in a pickling jar. However, longer varieties of cucumber are viable alternatives too because you can snake them inside the circumference of your jar once sliced by stretching them out like an accordion.

To get started, place your cucumber of choice on your cutting board horizontally and position a chopstick along the top and bottom edge (imagine your cuke is sitting between two train tracks). Use a sharp knife to cut shallow slices into the flesh that don't go all the way through it — the chopsticks will stop your knife from cutting straight down onto the board, as seen in our spicy Korean cucumber salad recipe. Turn the cucumber over and make shallow diagonal cuts all the way across its length. At this point you should be able to pick it up and stretch it out gently, like a slinky. Finally, place it in a clean jar and top with vinegar, seasonings and spices to make the perfect homemade pickles.

If all this sounds like too much work, try chopping your cucumbers into irregular shaped pieces and gently smashing them with a rolling pin before pickling. The craggy surfaces of the cukes will readily imbibe the pickle juice, creating an exciting texture and flavor.