Pickle Your Smashed Cucumbers For A Burst Of Tangy Flavor

A smashed cucumber salad dressed in a spicy, vinegary, and soy dressing is everything all at once; a punchy powerhouse of complex flavor that's yet deliciously refreshing, cool, and light. So why reserve these smashed cukes for salad alone? It's about time you started pickling your smashed cucumbers for a burst of tangy flavor.

Smashing cucumbers before spiking them with seasonings like salt and dried chili is a classic Chinese culinary technique. It's popular because the act of smashing the cukes with the back of a cleaver loosens their flesh by damaging their cell walls, which opens them up and makes them more receptive to soaking up any sauces or liquids (like pickling vinegar) that they're introduced to. The craggy, uneven surfaces of smashed cukes are perfect for pickling because they provide heaps of textural interest to a simple solution of vinegar, sugar, and salt. Unlike pickle chips where every slice is uniform and consistently sized, every bite of smashed cucumber is different; some areas of the cukes are yielding, soft, and watery, whereas others are crunchy, crisp, and refreshing.

Persian or Lebanese cucumbers work well for pickling because they don't contain as much water as garden cucumbers that have bigger seeds. The lower concentration of water helps the cukes to retain some of their crispness when they're pickled. These varieties are also a good overall size for smashing, unlike smaller pickles, like cornichons, which are better for pickling whole due to their diminutive size.