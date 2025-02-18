The Absolute Worst Item On Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Menu
Fast food breakfast menus will always hold a special place in modern cuisine. Not only are the morning pick-me-ups usually cooked in the same tasty, greasy juices as other fan favorites (we're looking at you, Egg McMuffin), but there is something notable about getting a good dose of American nostalgia first thing in the morning. One staple on breakfast menus across the fast food ecosystem is the hash brown, always molded into convenient pucks that can be eaten straight from the bag while stopped at a red light. From Taco Bell to White Castle, it feels like every fast food joint has its version of the crispy, golden breakfast potatoes. Unfortunately for a brand like Chick-fil-A, its nugget-shaped hash browns did not cut it when stacked up next to the other Chick-fil-A breakfast menu offerings.
In Tasting Table's ranking of all 13 Chick-fil-A breakfast items, the chain's hash browns placed dead last due to their lack of flavor and general uninspiring nature. Does it mean Chick-fil-A's hash browns are inedible? Not at all; it just means there are better things to spend your breakfast bucks on. Unlike the iconic hash brown patties served at places like Taco Bell and McDonald's, Chick-fil-A shells out a box of about 12 to 15 crispy potato medallions fried in canola oil, with little to no additional flavoring. We were quite surprised to be let down by Chick-fil-A's hash browns, especially considering that its waffle fries are a thing of crispy potato perfection.
Where to get your hash brown fix instead
Because Chick-fil-A's other breakfast items, such as the Chick-n-Minis and the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, are delicious delights, it's unfortunate that the hash browns couldn't pull their weight. If you are set on getting your fast food hash brown cravings met, however, we recommend you go to Taco Bell. Yes, the Mexican-themed fast food restaurant slings the best hash browns, according to our ranking of fast food breakfast hash brown options. However, as we mentioned above, Taco Bell serves its fried breakfast potatoes in patty form, and sometimes, you just want something you can pop into your mouth — or, if you're particularly generous, a treat you can share. In this case, we recommend Burger King's hash browns, which made it to second place in our hash brown battle, as they're shaped closer to Chick-fil-A's offerings.
The best grab-and-go hash browns are cooked to perfection, which means they are golden and crispy on the outside but still steamy inside. Plus, they have seasonings you can actually taste. In our humble opinion, if you are looking for a quick and tasty hash brown-forward breakfast, you may have better luck making them at home. This is incredibly easy if you follow our tips for perfectly cooked crispy hash browns. Additionally, don't be afraid to turn frozen hash browns into the main course.