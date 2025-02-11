Review: Can Maïzly Corn Milk Succeed Where Plant-Based Alternatives Fall Short?

Almond milk. Coconut milk. Oat milk. Soy milk. Unicorn milk. Okay, that last one was just to see if you were paying attention because there is an entire dark forest of plant milk options out there for those of us trying to get through the day without animal products, whatever our reasons might be. The one thing they all have in common — as my many efforts at a plant-based life have led me to believe — is that they're all kind of a letdown. While each has its strength, its place, and its no-go zones (keep almond milk out of my coffee, keep coconut milk out of my tea, keep oat milk out of my existence), there hasn't been a great all-purpose plant dairy product yet.

Advertisement

With that dissatisfaction burbling within me, I gladly took up a new milk contender on its offer to try a new product. Could I have at last found the all-purpose plant answer to my predicament? I was about to find out. Gentle reader, I give you ... Maïzly corn milk! Yep, corn milk. Not exactly the corn milk we've seen before here, which has many practical milk uses, including thickening soup. This one has coconut and chickpea for flavor, texture, and nutrition purposes. But still, a more direct milk substitute than longtime Tasting Table readers might expect to sweeten their coffee with. Let's compare it with cow milk.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

Advertisement