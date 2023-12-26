Corn Milk Is The Unlikely Addition For Sweeter Iced Coffee

Since its domestication as a Mexican crop, corn has become a venerated and vital staple in nearly every culinary tradition. Yellow corn is the most ubiquitous variety for consumption in North America, Europe, and Asia. We eat it off the cob with melted butter and salt, and add kernels to rice, chili, or vegetable medleys for a sweet and savory complement. We'll emphasize its sweetness by turning it into ice cream, cake, or soufflé. Beyond corn syrup, it's hard to imagine corn as a sweetener or flavor agent for beverages. But corn milk is the unlikely ingredient that will take your iced coffee to sweet and flavorful heights.

A common recipe in Vietnamese and Brazilian cuisines, corn milk is a creamy, rich, sweet mixture of creamed corn and sweetened condensed milk. Brazilians use corn milk as a cocktail mixer for cachaça in the popular Batida de Milho Verde, while Vietnamese corn milk is enjoyed over ice for a sweet treat. When used as an additive to iced coffee, corn milk tempers bitterness and acidity, enhances tasting notes, and adds a velvety consistency. Considering sweetened condensed milk is a common complementary ingredient for coffee in Vietnam, corn milk in iced coffee is simply a unique twist on Vietnamese coffee. The distinct corn taste complements the toasted, nutty, and earthy notes in coffee, while the sweetened condensed milk softens the bitter finish with sweetness.