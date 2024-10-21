Give Homemade Corn Milk A Scrumptious Flavor Boost With 2 Spices

If you're looking for a sweeter, creamier take on dairy, corn milk is the answer. Not only is the beverage easy to make, it's filled with an earthy, delectable flavor that's great for adding to coffee and desserts. For a layered and even more delicious take on simple corn milk, make it with vanilla and saffron.

Though the drink tastes predominantly like corn, it still plays well with other bold flavors, especially ones commonly found in desserts. Vanilla is soft and earthy, boosting the sweetness of the corn milk while infusing it with a delicate nuttiness. Saffron, on the other hand, brings a delicious complexity to the beverage. The red spice tastes quite floral with a honeyed flavor and a bitter, pepperiness that quickly follows suit. While saffron embraces the sweetness of corn, it also boosts its fresh flavor while giving it depth. Together, the two spices transform corn milk into a drink that's worthy of sipping on its own.

Despite the layered taste, corn milk is pretty simple to make. Cut corn cobs into several pieces and place them in a pot with the milk of your choice. Sprinkle saffron and flecks of vanilla beans into the pot, and let everything simmer together for around 20 minutes or until the milk is a buttery, yellow color. Then strain the mixture in a cheese cloth or sieve. Alternatively, you can blend cooked corn kernels with condensed milk, saffron, and vanilla paste until smooth.