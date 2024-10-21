Give Homemade Corn Milk A Scrumptious Flavor Boost With 2 Spices
If you're looking for a sweeter, creamier take on dairy, corn milk is the answer. Not only is the beverage easy to make, it's filled with an earthy, delectable flavor that's great for adding to coffee and desserts. For a layered and even more delicious take on simple corn milk, make it with vanilla and saffron.
Though the drink tastes predominantly like corn, it still plays well with other bold flavors, especially ones commonly found in desserts. Vanilla is soft and earthy, boosting the sweetness of the corn milk while infusing it with a delicate nuttiness. Saffron, on the other hand, brings a delicious complexity to the beverage. The red spice tastes quite floral with a honeyed flavor and a bitter, pepperiness that quickly follows suit. While saffron embraces the sweetness of corn, it also boosts its fresh flavor while giving it depth. Together, the two spices transform corn milk into a drink that's worthy of sipping on its own.
Despite the layered taste, corn milk is pretty simple to make. Cut corn cobs into several pieces and place them in a pot with the milk of your choice. Sprinkle saffron and flecks of vanilla beans into the pot, and let everything simmer together for around 20 minutes or until the milk is a buttery, yellow color. Then strain the mixture in a cheese cloth or sieve. Alternatively, you can blend cooked corn kernels with condensed milk, saffron, and vanilla paste until smooth.
Sweeten up these recipes with saffron and vanilla infused corn milk
If you're looking for something delectable to start your day with, corn milk is the unlikely addition for sweeter iced coffee. Though you may opt for almond or oat milk when making your daily cup, corn milk is perfect for the nuttiness of a morning coffee. The vanilla and saffron are an extra boost, giving the brew a deeper, richer taste. Add it to your iced chai latte or espresso too.
Corn milk also works well in an alcoholic beverage. Cocktails are perfect for experimenting with all kinds of ingredients and corn milk is a great base to start with. Buttery corn milk fits right into an easy homemade eggnog, pairing well with the frothy drink and enhancing its velvety taste and mouthfeel. Additionally, the vanilla and saffron enhance the spicy nutmeg and rum that flavor eggnog.
On top of drinks, flavored corn milk boosts the flavor of desserts and baked goods. Amp up this cast iron fig cornbread with it — the corn milk will enhance the smooth taste of the cornbread while the saffron and vanilla complement the jammy figs. You can also use a blend of corn kernels and condensed milk to make a batch of easy 3-ingredient cookies and cream ice cream.