The Crucial Step You Cannot Miss When Descaling Your Nespresso Machine
Descaling your Nespresso machine may be a chore, but it's one you don't want to procrastinate on. While we all know the importance of descaling your Nespresso machine regularly (hello increased longevity, efficiency, and quality), there's one step users still miss. Don't forget to wash and refill the water tank before running it on an empty cycle. This simple strategy rinses the machine, flushing out any lingering descaling solution and broken-down grime. Nobody wants to skip a step and get stuck with subpar coffee.
Why is this so crucial? Partly due to flavor. This is especially true if you descale with vinegar, a common culprit behind odors and a bitter flavor. Its tendency to smell is one of the main reasons it's classified as what not to use when descaling your Nespresso machine. However, washing and refilling the water tank is equally as opportunity to prevent mold and freshen up a vital machine component.
On a more serious note, many descaling agents are also mildly toxic; running an empty cycle limits potentially dangerous exposure. Nespresso's official toxicology information for its descaling agent declares the acute toxicity as "not classified," but does list concerning side effects like eye damage and serious burns. It's unwise to routinely expose yourself to contaminated coffee; rinse any residue thoroughly and leave the machine standing for 10 minutes before use. It's a small step but an important one.
How to keep descaling effectively
Aside from remembering all the key steps, how else can you tackle descaling more effectively? The biggest tip isn't so much about technique but frequency. We all know it's good to descale "regularly," but having a specific timeframe is better. Nespresso's advice is at the 600 capsule mark for Original machines and once you hit 1,000 for Vertuo machines. Lost track or use your Nespresso sporadically? Aim for the six-month mark instead. Sticking to this optimal window helps to prevent a more stubborn build-up of grime.
It's also important to learn the difference between cleaning and descaling a Nespresso machine as the two terms really shouldn't be used interchangeably. Descaling focuses on removing chemical build-up from internal mechanisms, whereas, cleaning keeps things hygienic. Definitely give your Nespresso the care it deserves with a weekly clean cycle. Staying on top of the basics makes descaling smoother sailing.
Finally, adapting your usage habits is a great way to improve descaling results. For instance, do you know why you should be filling your Nespresso with purified water? For those living in hard water areas, tap water leaves limescale (aka mineral deposits) through the machine. This makes cleaning internal mechanisms harder and demands more regular attention. Stick to purified bottles, and descaling day will be 10 times easier.