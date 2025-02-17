The Crucial Step You Cannot Miss When Descaling Your Nespresso Machine

Descaling your Nespresso machine may be a chore, but it's one you don't want to procrastinate on. While we all know the importance of descaling your Nespresso machine regularly (hello increased longevity, efficiency, and quality), there's one step users still miss. Don't forget to wash and refill the water tank before running it on an empty cycle. This simple strategy rinses the machine, flushing out any lingering descaling solution and broken-down grime. Nobody wants to skip a step and get stuck with subpar coffee.

Advertisement

Why is this so crucial? Partly due to flavor. This is especially true if you descale with vinegar, a common culprit behind odors and a bitter flavor. Its tendency to smell is one of the main reasons it's classified as what not to use when descaling your Nespresso machine. However, washing and refilling the water tank is equally as opportunity to prevent mold and freshen up a vital machine component.

On a more serious note, many descaling agents are also mildly toxic; running an empty cycle limits potentially dangerous exposure. Nespresso's official toxicology information for its descaling agent declares the acute toxicity as "not classified," but does list concerning side effects like eye damage and serious burns. It's unwise to routinely expose yourself to contaminated coffee; rinse any residue thoroughly and leave the machine standing for 10 minutes before use. It's a small step but an important one.

Advertisement