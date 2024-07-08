Why You Should Be Filling Your Nespresso Machine With Purified Water

If you've never heard of hard water, know this: your Nespresso machine hates it. Household taps either release soft or hard supply, depending on where you live. The latter is naturally rich in magnesium and calcium, leaving chalky deposits called limescale when it comes into contact with surfaces. Since whatever your tap releases is outside of your control, the best option is always to fill your Nespresso tank with purified water. This way, you aren't taking the gamble. If you continue using hard water, your machine's tank will become thinly layered in a stubborn crust. In these scenarios, machines require descaling every three months, sometimes even more frequently.

If these signs already sound familiar, act fast. You'll know if you're dealing with limescale, as it's typically a sludgy white color. However, it can also appear brown, green, or black. It's not just unsightly, either. While hard water is not dangerous for human consumption, the remnants it leaves can be. It can damage your teeth, cause digestive issues, and act as a breeding ground for bacteria. It's not something your Nespresso machine wants, and it's definitely not ideal for you. Just make sure you're buying the best bottled water as an alternative.