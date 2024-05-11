If Your Iced Tea Is Cloudy, You Should Check The Water

Whether you prefer it hot or iced, a great cup of tea relies on several factors: quality tea leaves, proper steeping time, and the right water temperature. But have you ever thought about the type of water you're using for brewing? Is it hard or soft water? If you often end up with cloudy tea, then you should definitely check your water.

Sure, the temperature of the water matters — brewing tea with very hot water and then cooling it too quickly can cause cloudiness — but the mineral content in the water is another major factor. If you're using tap water that's high in minerals (i.e. hard water), it can make your tea look cloudy. Minerals like calcium and magnesium can react with the tannins in tea, forming tiny particles that create that murky appearance.

Moreover, hard water can also cause limescale buildup in your kettle. If you've ever seen a chalky white residue at the bottom of your kettle, that's limescale. When it breaks off, it can end up in your tea, further affecting its appearance and potentially adding a gritty texture to your drink. The good news is there's a simple solution. To avoid cloudiness and limescale, you can switch to soft spring water or natural bottled water, both of which have fewer minerals, reducing the chance of cloudiness. Alternatively, if you only have access to hard tap water, then getting a water filter can help remove the calcium and magnesium, making it softer and better for brewing tea.