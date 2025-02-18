15 Mediterranean Cheeses And How To Cook With Them
Among the Mediterranean region's most cherished culinary ingredients is cheese — an ancient food that's as diverse as the countries that produce it. Indeed, dairy production dates back thousands of years, with evidence of cheese-making found in ancient Egyptian and Greek texts. The process of preserving milk as cheese allowed early civilizations to store nutrients and create a range of flavors and textures that we still enjoy today.
From the salty, crumbly feta of Greece to the creamy ricotta of Italy, Mediterranean cheeses reflect the terroir, climate, and traditions of the region. Each cheese has a story to tell, shaped by local customs, ingredients, and the wisdom passed down through generations. Whether made from cow, sheep, or goat milk, these cheeses often share a deep connection to the land and people who produce them. So, let's begin our journey through some of the Mediterranean's most iconic cheeses, and explore how you can use them in your own kitchen.
Feta (Greece)
Feta is one of the most iconic cheeses of the Mediterranean, with a history that dates back to ancient Greece. Traditionally made from sheep's or goat's milk (or a blend), feta's crumbly texture and tangy, briny flavor make it a beloved staple. The cheese is aged in salt brine, which itself has many uses (so don't toss it!), which helps to preserve it while giving it that distinctive salty punch.
Feta is perhaps most famously used in Greek salads, where its richness complements fresh tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, leafy lettuce, olives, red onion rings, and a generous drizzle of olive oil. The uses of feta, however, extend far beyond that. Cubed or crumbled feta can enhance many other dishes. For a refreshing summer salad, combine feta, juicy watermelon slices, fresh mint, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. In winter, crumble feta over warm, roasted vegetables, or use it to stuff bell peppers along with ground meat. You can also top pasta, burgers, omelets, and pizza with it.
If you like to bake, feta also works beautifully in hand pies — think of the classic Greek spanakopita, a spinach- and feta-filled phyllo pastry that's a popular appetizer. Feta can be baked and melted into a delicious spreadable dip, or grilled, as its firm texture holds up well to heat, making it a fantastic addition to skewers, alternating with meat and vegetables. And don't forget about whipping it up into a lemony sauce that perfectly complements steak.
Labneh (Middle East)
Labneh, a thick, creamy yogurt cheese, has been a beloved staple in Middle Eastern kitchens for centuries. It's made by straining yogurt to remove most of the whey, resulting in a smooth, dense cheese with a pleasantly tangy taste. Often served as part of a communal mezze platter, labneh is delicious scooped up with pita, crackers, or fresh crudités. Drizzle it with olive oil, dust with za'atar, and you've got a delicious and refreshing dip that packs both flavor and texture.
Labneh can also be used as a creamy dressing base when mixed with lemon juice, garlic, and herbs. It can replace sour cream or mayonnaise in certain recipes for a lighter, tangier option. Another fun use is in pita pockets or wraps, where it makes a perfect spread for falafel, grilled chicken, or roasted vegetables. Finally, labneh can also be enjoyed for breakfast with granola, fresh fruit, and a drizzle of honey. Or, use it to stuff qatayef, aka Syrian blintzes.
Halloumi (Cyprus)
Halloumi, a brined cheese originating from Cyprus, has become a global favorite for its uniquely squeaky, chewy texture and ability to hold up to the high heat of frying. Made primarily from sheep's or goat's milk (sometimes cow's milk is added), halloumi is a firm, slightly tangy cheese that doesn't melt when grilled or fried. In fact, these are some of the best ways to enjoy this Mediterranean cheese, and we recommend using a waffle iron for grilling halloumi.
When cooked, the cheese develops a crispy, golden-brown crust while maintaining a soft, warm interior. Serve it as a side dish or main event, paired with fresh herbs, a drizzle of olive oil, and a squeeze of lemon for a simple but satisfying snack. Halloumi is also fantastic in sandwiches — add it to a wrap with roasted vegetables or tuck it into a pita with hummus and greens for a flavorful, protein-packed lunch.
Halloumi can also elevate salads, bringing a salty, savory element to a bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives. Or, try adding it to skewers with bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, and grilling to perfection.
Kashkaval (the Balkans)
Kashkaval is a beloved semi-hard cheese that hails from the Balkans. Known for its vibrant yellow hue and slightly tangy, nutty flavor, this cheese is made from either cow's, sheep's, or goat's milk, depending on the region. Its firm, yet smooth texture makes it incredibly versatile, perfect for melting, grating, or slicing.
One of the most popular ways to use Kashkaval is by grilling it. Unlike Halloumi, however, Kashkaval has excellent melting properties, which makes it an ideal addition to sandwiches or paninis, where it can melt beautifully between slices of bread. Kashkaval also shines in pastries, particularly in savory-filled pastries like börek, where it's combined with spinach, meat, or other fillings for a deliciously cheesy experience. It can also be used to top pizzas, adding a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth quality to the crust and other pizza toppings. Another fun way to use Kashkaval is on charcuterie boards, paired with olives, cured meats, crackers, and fresh fruit.
Tzfatit (Israel)
Tzfatit is a delightful white cheese from Israel that's often compared to feta, but with a far milder, less salty flavor. Named after the city of Tzfat (Safed) in northern Israel, this soft, crumbly cheese is made from cow's milk. It has a creamy, slightly tangy taste that pairs beautifully with fresh, vibrant ingredients.
One of the most popular ways to enjoy Tzfatit is in salads. Its mildness allows it to blend seamlessly with other ingredients, such as ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, baby greens, and olives. Drizzle a little olive oil, sprinkle some fresh herbs, like mint or basil, and you've got a refreshing salad perfect for any occasion. Tzfatit also works well in sandwiches or pitas, where it can be paired with roasted vegetables, grilled meats, or falafel for a lighter, creamy contrast. For a simple yet delicious snack, serve Tzfatit with fresh tomatoes and a drizzle of olive oil. The mild flavor of the cheese complements the juiciness of the tomatoes, making it an ideal pairing for a light, Mediterranean-inspired side dish.
Manouri (Greece)
Manouri is a fresh, creamy cheese from Greece that strikes the perfect balance between richness and delicacy. Typically made from sheep's milk, it's a soft cheese with a texture that's often compared to ricotta, but with a smoother consistency. While it has a mild, slightly tangy flavor, it's also naturally rich and creamy, making it a versatile addition to both sweet and savory dishes.
One of the most popular uses for manouri is in desserts. Its smooth texture makes it perfect for pairing with honey, nuts, and fruits like figs or berries. Try it in Greek-style cheesecakes or layered in a pastry, such as baklava. The cheese's subtle flavor complements the sweetness of syrups and dried fruits, adding depth and creaminess without overpowering other ingredients. Manouri is also great when paired with spices, like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, making it a standout in holiday or festive desserts.
Beyond sweets, manouri also shines in savory dishes. Like feta, it can be crumbled over roasted vegetables, added to salads, or used as a filling for pastries like spanakopita. Its mildness and richness make it a fantastic substitute for ricotta in dishes like lasagna or stuffed pasta, offering a unique Mediterranean twist.
Ricotta salata (Italy)
If you love the soft, fresh taste of ricotta, then you'll appreciate its drier, saltier counterpart: ricotta salata. Hailing from Italy, this pressed version of ricotta offers a firmer texture that makes it perfect for grating or crumbling. While traditional ricotta is soft and creamy, ricotta salata undergoes a salting and aging process, which intensifies its flavor and makes it ideal for adding a savory kick to various dishes, much like you might use feta.
Ricotta salata is especially wonderful over pasta, where its saltiness pairs beautifully with olive oil, garlic, or tomato-based sauces. Its slightly firm, granular texture makes it a great alternative to hard cheeses like Parmesan. It is also a fantastic addition to salads, offering a salty contrast to fresh greens, juicy fruits like watermelon, as well as perfectly oven-roasted beets. Indeed, the crumbly texture makes ricotta salata a great topping for roasted vegetables, where it adds a burst of flavor to hearty dishes, like roasted eggplant, zucchini, and tomatoes.
Nabulsi (Palestine, Jordan)
Nabulsi is a traditional semi-hard, white cheese that originates from Palestine and Jordan. Typically made from sheep's milk (or sometimes cow's milk), this brined Mediterranean cheese is slightly tangy, with a mild, yet robust flavor that makes it a versatile ingredient in both savory and sweet dishes. One of the most popular ways to enjoy Nabulsi is by frying it. When fried, it develops a golden-brown, crispy exterior while maintaining a soft, chewy interior — ideal for pairing with fresh bread, tomatoes, or olives for a delicious appetizer or snack. Or, put it all together as a stuffed pita pocket, sandwich, or wrap, where its savory flavor and chewy texture are complemented by fresh ingredients like cucumbers, lettuce, and tahini sauce.
Interestingly, Nabulsi also plays a key role in Middle Eastern sweets, most famously in knafeh, a rich dessert made with shredded phyllo dough, sweet syrup, and a filling of melted cheese. In knafeh, Nabulsi's distinct, slightly salty flavor perfectly balances the sweetness of the syrup and the richness of the pastry, creating a mouthwatering contrast.
Balkan white cheese (the Balkans)
Typically made from sheep's milk or a blend of sheep's and cow's milk, Balkan white cheese is a creamy, brined cheese that shares many similarities with feta, but is typically smoother and less crumbly. This cheese is a staple in many Balkan kitchens, loved for its mild, tangy flavor and smooth texture, which makes it ideal for a variety of cooking applications.
One of the most popular ways to enjoy Balkan white cheese is in hand pies. It's a key ingredient in traditional börek, that aforementioned flaky, savory pastry filled with cheese, meat, or vegetables. The cheese melts beautifully, giving the pastry a rich, creamy filling that contrasts perfectly with the crisp layers of phyllo dough.
In salads, Balkan white cheese adds a creamy texture and tangy flavor that pairs wonderfully with fresh vegetables, tomatoes, and olives. It can be crumbled over fresh greens, stewed legumes, and roasted vegetables. Or, mix it into grain-based salads, like bulgur, wheat berries, millet, or quinoa. It is also commonly simply served with crusty bread, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of olive oil as a simple, yet satisfying snack or appetizer.
Ġbejna (Malta)
Ġbejna is a traditional Maltese cheese that has been crafted for centuries, and it holds a special place in the heart of Maltese cuisine. Made primarily from sheep's milk, it comes in various forms, ranging from fresh and soft to semi-dried and sharply aged. This Mediterranean cheese is often flavored by encrusting it with herbs, black pepper, or even chili flakes, giving it an aromatic depth that makes it a standout ingredient.
The fresh version of ġbejna is soft, creamy, and mild, making it perfect for salads or simply served with bread and tomatoes for a traditional Maltese breakfast or snack. When the cheese is semi-dried or aged, it takes on a firmer texture and a more intense flavor. This aged version is fantastic for grating over pastas, risottos, or roasted vegetables, offering a savory, umami kick that enhances the overall dish. Ġbejna is also commonly served as part of a cheese or charcuterie platter, where its natural saltiness and complex flavors are complemented by olives, cured meats, and a drizzle of Maltese honey.
Cancoillotte (Algeria)
Cancoillotte is a unique and distinctive cheese that has roots in both France and Algeria, though it's particularly beloved in Algeria for its comforting, warm, and runny texture. Traditionally made from cow's milk, cancoillotte is a type of melted cheese that's more liquid than solid — almost like a cheese sauce or fondue. It's typically served warm, which makes it perfect for dipping and pairing with rustic ingredients.
The cheese is made by slowly melting Comté or Gruyère-style cheeses with water and a touch of salt, then sometimes flavored with ingredients like garlic, wine, or spices, depending on regional preferences. Its consistency is velvety, and it can be poured over various dishes or used as a dip.
In Algeria, the most traditional way to enjoy cancoillotte is by dipping bread into the warm, gooey cheese — much like a fondue-style experience. It's also commonly served alongside boiled potatoes, where the rich, savory cheese makes a perfect accompaniment to the starchy, comforting base. The cheese's mild flavor and creamy texture make it a great addition to savory dishes, or it can be enjoyed simply as a decadent snack or appetizer.
Jben (Morocco)
Jben is a traditional Moroccan cheese that's fresh, soft, and wonderfully mild. Made from cow's, goat's, or sheep's milk, it has a smooth, creamy texture and a subtly tangy flavor that doesn't overwhelm the palate. This Mediterranean cheese is often crafted in small, round shapes, and its versatility makes it a staple in many Moroccan households.
One of the most popular ways to enjoy jben is as an accompaniment to bread. It's commonly served alongside freshly baked flatbreads, perfect for scooping or spreading. Its mildness complements the bread without overpowering it, making it an ideal addition to a light meal or snack. Jben is also frequently used in tagines, where its delicate flavor enhances slow-cooked stews without competing with the rich spices and flavors of the dish. Whether added near the end of cooking to melt slightly, or used as a garnish, it brings a creamy contrast to the intense heat of the tagine, especially in dishes with lamb, chicken, or vegetables.
In addition to savory applications, jben can be paired with honey or fruit preserves. This makes it a delightful ingredient for breakfast or dessert.
Azeitão (Portugal)
Azeitão is a deliciously soft, creamy, and buttery cheese from the Setúbal region in Portugal, crafted from sheep's milk. This cheese is known for its smooth, velvety texture and slightly tangy, rich flavor, making it a standout in both casual and sophisticated dining. The traditional raw milk used in its production gives Azeitão its distinctive, creamy richness and its characteristic mildness.
One of the best ways to enjoy Azeitão is simply on its own, paired with a glass of Portuguese wine. The cheese's rich, buttery flavor complements the wine beautifully, making it an excellent choice for cheese boards or as part of a tapas-style meal. Spread it on crusty bread or crackers for a simple, indulgent snack.
Azeitão can also be used in savory dishes, such as melted over roasted vegetables, grilled meats, or even in a sandwich. Its smooth, creamy consistency makes it a perfect addition to pasta or risotto dishes, where it can be stirred in at the end for extra creaminess. It's also wonderful as a filling in pastries, either on its own or combined with herbs, like thyme or rosemary.
Manchego (Spain)
Manchego, a celebrated sheep's milk cheese from Spain's La Mancha region, is renowned for its firm texture and distinct nutty flavor. This Mediterranean cheese is produced in varying ages, with two of the most common being curado (aged) and fresco (fresh). The younger variety, fresco, is softer and milder, while curado develops a richer, more intense flavor as it matures, making it incredibly versatile for both cooking and snacking.
Manchego fresco is perfect for melting in dishes like grilled cheese sandwiches or quesadillas, where its mild, creamy texture offers a delightful contrast to crispy bread or tortillas. It also works wonderfully in omelets and scrambled eggs, adding a mild yet flavorful twist to your morning routine.
On the other hand, Manchego curado, with its firmer texture and more pronounced flavor, shines when grated over pasta, risotto, or cooked into paella. Its nutty richness makes it a fantastic addition to Spanish-inspired tapas, like croquetas or patatas bravas, where it can be melted into a creamy sauce, or used as a topping for roasted vegetables. Manchego also excels as part of a cheese board, where the sharpness of the aged version complements olives, cured meats, and honey.
Banon (France)
Banon is a soft, creamy cheese hailing from the Provence region of France, and its unique character is enhanced by being wrapped in chestnut leaves, which impart an earthy, aromatic flavor. The leaves not only contribute to its distinctive aroma, but they also preserve the cheese, allowing it to age beautifully. With a rich, slightly tangy taste, Banon becomes even more intense and flavorful as it ages, making it a perfect choice for both cooking and enjoying on its own.
One of the best ways to cook with Banon is to bake it. The cheese's soft, creamy texture makes it an excellent candidate for being baked in puff pastry or phyllo dough, creating a warm, gooey filling. You can also use it as a filling in savory pastries, serving it alongside fresh herbs, like rosemary or thyme, for an aromatic touch.
Banon also works wonderfully in warm salads, over roasted vegetables, and added to savory tarts or quiches, where its creamy texture and earthy flavor will add depth and complexity to the dish. For a simpler approach, serve Banon on a cheese board, allowing its full aroma and flavor to shine. Pair it with a crusty baguette, fresh figs, and a glass of local Provençal wine to complete the experience.