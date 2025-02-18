15 Mediterranean Cheeses And How To Cook With Them

Feta is one of the most iconic cheeses of the Mediterranean, with a history that dates back to ancient Greece. Traditionally made from sheep's or goat's milk (or a blend), feta's crumbly texture and tangy, briny flavor make it a beloved staple. The cheese is aged in salt brine, which itself has many uses (so don't toss it!), which helps to preserve it while giving it that distinctive salty punch.

Advertisement

Feta is perhaps most famously used in Greek salads, where its richness complements fresh tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, leafy lettuce, olives, red onion rings, and a generous drizzle of olive oil. The uses of feta, however, extend far beyond that. Cubed or crumbled feta can enhance many other dishes. For a refreshing summer salad, combine feta, juicy watermelon slices, fresh mint, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. In winter, crumble feta over warm, roasted vegetables, or use it to stuff bell peppers along with ground meat. You can also top pasta, burgers, omelets, and pizza with it.

If you like to bake, feta also works beautifully in hand pies — think of the classic Greek spanakopita, a spinach- and feta-filled phyllo pastry that's a popular appetizer. Feta can be baked and melted into a delicious spreadable dip, or grilled, as its firm texture holds up well to heat, making it a fantastic addition to skewers, alternating with meat and vegetables. And don't forget about whipping it up into a lemony sauce that perfectly complements steak.

Advertisement