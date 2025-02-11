Drip Coffee Vs French Press: The Difference, Simplified

Once you close the lid, the inner machinations of what goes on inside of a drip coffee maker are a mystery. Conversely, with the all-glass body of a French press, coffee lovers have an unobstructed window into what exactly is happening with their brew. Today, we're unpacking the differences between these two popular types of coffee makers to find out how, exactly, those differences affect your finished cuppa joe.

The matter of whether single-serve appliances like Keurig count as drip coffee makers is somewhat debated, but to be specific, a drip coffee maker is the electric plug-in countertop appliance with a water reservoir and large glass carafe. This bad boy is the ultimate workhorse for cranking out large quantities of hot coffee at the touch of a button.

The French press's association with barista culture may seem a tad pretentious (or maybe it did five years ago, before the home-brewing boom), but its high-involvement reputation is well-deserved. This brewing method requires significantly more attention to detail and knowledge of craft than press-the-button-and-forget-about-it drip coffee. Although, the extra labor isn't without payoff. The French press's gentle brewing helps express the more nuanced flavor notes roasted into artisanal or single-origin beans. In short, drip coffee might be a great way to brew Maxwell House into a quick, bold, efficient pot to serve a crowd, but when you're looking to get the most out of those small-batch beans you splurged on at your local coffee shops, French press is a better brewing method.

