Why You Shouldn't Push Down On Settled Coffee Grinds In Your French Press

A budget-friendly drip coffee maker, some paper filters, and a few bucks in decent-quality coffee grounds can certainly give you the caffeine jolt in the morning to get you awake and aware. But, despite its affordability and convenience, drip coffee is often seen as a last resort, just one step above instant coffee. The paper filter strips away many of the aromatic and flavorful essential oils that give coffee its unique taste, resulting in a rather sad-tasting cuppa.

For true enthusiasts, nothing short of a French press coffee will suffice, as it doesn't have any of the above problems. Using a French press is quite simple, but there's still a bit of a learning curve. One common mistake beginners make is thinking that pressing the plunger down as hard as possible will result in a better brew. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. Using too much force can actually have the opposite effect, producing coffee that's not only gritty but also bitter.

This happens because, after the coffee grounds have been steeped and allowed to settle in hot water, the coffee bed at the bottom contains a lot of fine particles. If you press the plunger too forcefully, you'll push many of these particles through the filter and into the coffee, resulting in a cup with coffee grounds floating in it that can be unpleasant on the tongue. Additionally, this can lead to a harsh, bitter taste due to over-extraction.