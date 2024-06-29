How Long You Should Steep Tea Leaves In Your French Press

Artisanal loose-leaf tea tends to be higher quality than its pre-bagged, grocery store counterpart. To get the most flavor out of your high-quality loose-leaf tea, break out the French press. It's a highly efficient, versatile tool, and it isn't just for making coffee.

To brew a flavorful pot of tea in your French press, use the leaves just as you would handle coffee grounds. Remove the lid and plunger, add the tea leaves to the bottom of the pot, top 'em with boiled water, stir it up, then replace the lid and plunger on (un-plunged), and allow the tea to steep for three to five minutes. Once your tea has finished steeping, submerge the plunger and pour your finished, flavorful tea into cups or mugs to serve.

The golden ratio is 1 cup of water per teaspoon (8 ounces) of loose-leaf tea, steeped for three to five minutes. Feel free to add more leaves into the mix if you prefer a stronger brew. Just keep in mind that the ideal steeping time changes depending on what type of tea you're brewing. As a general rule, black teas perform best when steeped for three to five minutes, white and green teas prefer one to three minutes, and oolong teas like five to seven minutes, and herbal teas can be brewed as strongly as you like without becoming bitter but should steep for a minimum of five minutes.