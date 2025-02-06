How To Build The Ultimate Chocolate And Wine Basket For Valentine's Day

It's hard to go wrong with wine or chocolate as a romantic Valentine's Day gift, and mixing the two together in one basket is a true treat. Wine and chocolate both present a huge range of choices to find the perfect flavors for your partner and loved one, while combining them provides wonderful opportunities for designing wine and chocolate pairings that will complement each other, delighting and surprising the lucky person receiving them.

But while both chocolate and wine make great gifts, if you know wine you know you are probably going to need a little advice figuring out which wines go with which chocolates. That's why Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Francis Ford Coppola Winery senior winemaker Andrea Card, to ask for her opinion on building the ultimate wine and chocolate basket this Valentine's Day. To start off, we asked Card just how many different styles of wine and chocolate are best for a gift.

She told us, "It depends on how much you like the person it's for! Just kidding — but in all seriousness, there is no right number here." According to her, the only thing to worry about is your personal intentions with a gift, "so if you have some knowledge and want to impress, go all in with a big basket," but she notes that small gifts work just as well and "a great bottle of wine paired with a chocolate bar is perfect." So, what really matters is knowing the best chocolate for whoever you're gifting it to.

