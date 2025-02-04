The 2 Classic Desserts That Are Easier Than You Think To Make Vegan

Nisha Vora says, "You can make incredible bakery-style chocolate chip cookies that no one will guess are vegan with pretty standard ingredients. The only thing you really need to substitute are the eggs." While that certainly makes it sound easy, there are a lot of different egg substitutes to choose from — and some are better than others for certain recipes. But, when it comes to cookies, Vora's advice is to go with a simple mixture of flaxseed meal and warm water, commonly known as a flax egg, to get a nice structure and chewiness in your finished cookie.

Simply measure a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds and mix that with 2.5 tablespoons of warm water, wait about 15 minutes for them to gel — and you have yourself a flax egg. This measurement is equivalent to one regular egg, so you'll want to adjust it to accommodate however many your chocolate-chip cookie recipe calls for. When you're done waiting, give them another mix and then add to the sugar and vanilla extract, and your butter, which can be substituted with a vegan butter stick at a 1:1 ratio.

"There are so many great vegan butter blocks/sticks on the market these days that you won't taste a difference," says Vora. Tasting Table ranked 12 of them, to help make your choice a bit easier. And as for the chocolate chips, most dark chocolate is already vegan and can be chopped up for this recipe, but if you're looking for actual chocolate chips, you can buy Enjoy Life vegan baking dark chocolate morsels on Amazon.

