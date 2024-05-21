11 Tips You Need When Baking With Vegan Butter From Our Expert Plant-Based Baker

Are you trying out non-dairy baking for the first time, or just looking for ways to fine-tune your favorite plant-based recipes? What you might not know is that vegan butter acts nearly identical to regular butter, making it one of the best (and easiest) non-dairy swaps for a variety of culinary applications, including baking. As a baker who has been cooking and baking vegan recipes for well over 15 years, I've had plenty of time to practice with vegan substitutes — and trust me, switching out butter is nowhere near as difficult as trying to find a good egg substitute. Note that vegan butter and margarine aren't the same thing — vegan butter is entirely plant-based, whereas margarine can have small amounts of milk in it.

To me, vegan butter tastes so good that I still use it in all of my cooking — even when regular butter is an option. After reading this article, you'll probably want to, too. Although vegan butter is very similar to regular butter, there are still a few extra things you might want to know about vegan butter before using it in your baking — including how to substitute it, cream it, and how to find the ideal vegan butter for your baked goods. Here are a few essential tips to know when using this plant-based substitute in your cakes, cookies, and more.