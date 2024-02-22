The Ingredient You Need To Watch Out For When Buying Vegan Butter

There's more to know about vegan butter than simply which brand tastes best, especially if you're planning to bake with it. Plant-based butter substitutes contain various oils to replace the butterfat in dairy butter along with a handful of other ingredients for flavor and texture. When they've been whipped to be spreadable, there's a good amount of air as well. The oil is emulsified with the other ingredients to create the creamy texture we expect in butter, and although the texture may seem the same, what counts in baking is how much water and oil are in the product.

The percentage of oil compared to all the other ingredients is a key fact to know when you plan to use the product for baking. Recipes are usually developed with regular dairy butter in mind, which has up to 80% butterfat. If you substitute vegan butter with less oil, the recipe may not work as intended. When there's less oil, that leaves more room for water, which can also alter how baked goods turn out.